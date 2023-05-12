Google Fi cuts Pixel Fold price by $700





From left to right, the lineup shows the Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 7a, and Pixel Fold. Very short and very wide.

Google

inner screen.

Google

outside screen.

Google

back and hinges. I asked about the weird multi-hole mic opening and got no answer other than that it was just a mic.

Google

The hinge folds flat.

Google

Did I mention thin?

Google

all sides. The inner bezel certainly stands out.

Google

You can also take selfies with the rear camera.

Google

Like most foldable devices, the hinge can stop anywhere you want, so we’ll use “laptop mode” here.

Google

It’s the thinnest foldable in the US, so it’s supposed to be pretty pocketable.

Google

More on laptop mode.

Google

pixel family. The crease is the short crease behind the earbuds.

Google

So far, the Pixel Fold looks like Google’s first foldable device, but wow, it’s expensive. It would be nice to be able to drop at least a few bucks off the very high price of $1,799. In fact, Google Fi lets you do that, with a two-year service contract giving you $700 off the Pixel Fold. Trade in an eligible phone and potentially save up to $1,000.

There are not too many pitfalls in this deal. Google says the new Pixel Fold must be activated on Fi within 30 days and the account kept active for 24 months, and is available to new and existing Fi customers in the US. You’ll still have to pay $1,799 upfront or go for the $75 monthly (with services) payment plan, but that $700 will eventually come back to you as his 24-month service credit ($29.17). increase. Offer expires “July 4, 2023 at 11:59 PM PDT or while supplies last.”

In case you weren’t hooked up yesterday, the Fold is now officially an official product after nearly three years of rumors. Google isn’t necessarily known for cutting-edge hardware, but the Fold looks great. In the US market, it can claim the titles of “thinnest foldable battery” and “largest foldable battery”, but it’s a neat trick. Google’s work on foldable phones is expected to include Android and Google’s app software efforts as well, but that’s not the case when the phone finally launches on June 27. need to be investigated.

advertisement

However, whether or not you actually want to own a foldable model is a big question. Foldable devices are still notorious for spontaneous cracking of screens. Samsung still hasn’t fixed this issue in his fourth version of the Galaxy Z Fold, and it’s likely that the Pixel Fold uses Samsung’s screen. It’s scary to buy such an expensive mobile phone and possibly break it. It’s even scarier to deal with Google’s infamous support line since that happened.

List image by Google

