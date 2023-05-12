Web3 technology endorsed by LVMH that really works for retail





Dream Accelerator Base Camp program graduate METAV.RS has been nominated for LVMH Innovation. [+] Award.

METAV RS/LVMH

If 2022 was the year of Web3 testing and learning for retail, 2023 will be the year of building on those learnings and using them to add real value to your business.

In fact, according to Carol Hilsum, Senior Director of Product Innovation at Farfetch, the level of maturity and progress of the ecosystem has taken a big step forward.

Dream Assembly Base Camp, a Web3 fashion accelerator program created by Farfetch and Outlier Ventures, a global web3 accelerator and investor meetup, has announced a second group of startup talent to launch in 2022.

Seven startups – Decommerce, Me Protocol, Nettle, Solaire, SPIN by Lablaco, Wovn and Numbers Protocol – are focused on data infrastructure such as customer engagement, loyalty rewards and community, payments and commerce infrastructure, tracking and authentication. Compatible with

12-week remote program will cover topics such as high-end data infrastructure, community tools, digital fashion experiences, self-expression and sustainability, with startups receiving support from a network of fashion, tech and Web3 industry mentors can do. investors.

Companies joining us are developing innovative tools and experiences that will greatly support the Web3 opportunity in the luxury sector, Hilsum said in a statement. Blake Lezenski, a partner at Outlier Ventures, added that his program director is “focused on developing cutting-edge technology that meets the needs of luxury commerce.”

A good example is METAV.RS, a graduate of Dream Assembly’s first program. The Web3 platform has been named one of 18 finalists for the 2023 LVMH Innovation Awards.

Applicants had to demonstrate their ability to play an active role in the LVMH ecosystem and offer products and services at scale.

According to METAV.RS CEO Simon Foucher, the appointment is a true validation of the platform. This recognition confirms the company’s dedication to providing his Web3 leading-edge solutions to the luxury goods and retail industries.

As reported, METAV.RS, which bills itself as Shopify for the Metaverse, is focused on transforming customer engagement for premium brands, especially by bridging gaming, social and e-commerce to support the growing generation of Gen Z. We meet your needs. The company has already partnered with customers such as LVMH, Westfield, Le Bristol Paris and car manufacturer Stellantis.

The platform allows brands to deploy NFT collectibles, assign value by associating them with utility, monitor activity and benefit from a dedicated white-label website.

METAV.RS applications include new loyalty programs to unlock rewards, community building, gamification of customer journeys, digital twins, and immersive presentations via virtual showrooms and augmented reality experiences.

Other Web3-related nominees for the LVMH Innovation Award include Absolute Labs, developers of the first wallet relationship management platform, and Fosfor, developers of full-body 3D holographic screens to enhance the in-store experience. But Artificial Intelligence-powered Chatlabs focuses on hyperplatforms. A personalized social commerce experience.

Startups selected from over 1,300 submissions will present their solutions at the LVMH booth at Vivatech 2023 in June, with the winners announced on June 15th.

All finalists will participate in La Maison des Startups LVMH, the Group’s business acceleration programme, where they will receive support, mentorship and access to LVMH’s network of high-end industry professionals.

The first cohort of Outlier Ventures x Farfetch Dream Assembly Base Camps was filled with tech talent, including Mintouge, a web3commerce enabler that connects customers with luxury brands through the products they buy, Reblium, an avatar platform, and Altr, who unlocks the value of archival fashion. .

