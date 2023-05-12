Google Pixel Tablet vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Which is Better?





Among the big announcements and upcoming AI-based shenanigans Google unveiled at its I/O 2023 event is the Pixel tablet. Google’s iPad rival first appeared at October’s Pixel 7 smartphone and Pixel Watch wearable launch event. But at Google I/O 2023, I learned everything a tablet can do.

Google introduced the Pixel Tablet as a multitasking tool with tons of additional smart home features. But when it comes to design, performance, and screen, how does it differ from his one of the best tablets on the market, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8?

DESIGNED AND BUILT: Doing the job of a Pixel tablet

The Pixel Tablet doesn’t wow everyone with its design. It’s a tablet, and it looks like a tablet (but with very large bezels). The back has a matte texture and comes in three colors: porcelain (white), hazel (green), and pink. However, only the first two are currently available.

The Pixel tablet measures 258mm wide, 169mm high and 8.1mm thick. Weighing in at 493g, it’s only slightly heavier than the Apple iPad Pro (470g), but not as heavy as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 at 507g.

By comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 seems to have better wear resistance. It’s made from Samsung’s Armor Aluminum, which Samsung says is up to 40 percent more flex-resistant than the Tab S7. The tabs are thin, 6.3mm on the S8 and 5.7mm on the S8 Plus. The deep chiseled, matte blasted metal finish gives it a solid weight and feel. The Tab S8 line started at 11 inches and the Tab S8 Plus expanded to his 12.4 inches.

Screen, Sound, Camera: Heavy Sound Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

The Pixel Tablet has a 2560×1600, 500 nit LCD display. Until you get your hands on it, you never know what it will actually look like. However, the specs are comparable to competing tablets such as the iPad Pro at 2388×1668 pixels. The 8MP camera is fine for virtual meetings, but its specs were completely overshadowed by the Pixel Fold’s 48MP main camera.

The Pixel Tablet’s main USP will likely be its charging dock, which doubles as a speaker. Once magnetically attached, the device enters the so-called “hub mode”. This effectively turns your tablet into a Google Nest smart display and all the Hey Google requests Google Nest serves will work. A large speaker is also built in to give your video content and music an extra audio boost.

The Tab S8 and S8 Plus beat the Pixel Tablet in this regard, even if you don’t need a great snapper for your tablet. It has a 13MP primary camera and a 6MP ultra-wide camera. For video callers, the front camera has an ultra-wide 12MP.

Performance and battery: Pixel tablets that last longer

Following in the footsteps of the Pixel Fold, the Google-designed Tensor G2 chipset brings multitasking capabilities to Pixel tablets. It’s an upgrade to Google OG Tensor, and it’s super fast scrolling, so we’re guessing tablets can do the same. Pixel tablets come with 8GB of memory and up to 256GB of storage. According to Google, Pixel tablets can stream for up to 12 hours and have USB-C and Wi-Fi 6 for charging. Users can also power on the tablet via a fingerprint scanner.

The tablet will run Android 13 at launch, but will be updated to Android 14 when the upgraded OS is released. If what we heard at Google I/O 2023 is to be believed, this upgrade will bring extended battery life, satellite connectivity, hyper-customization, and the predictive back gesture we’ve been wanting for a while.

The S8 and S8 Plus offer a more customizable wiggle room. The two come with 8GB or 12GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage. Not enough memory? no problem. All Tab S8 series tablets support microSD card expansion.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the entire Galaxy Tab S8 series is a very good tablet for gaming and 4K video editing. Along with some Samsung One UI features, its power and RAM also make multitasking possible. The 8000mAh battery supports 45W charging and only needs 80 minutes for a full charge. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus has an increased capacity of 10090mAh. It takes a little longer to power up, but the battery lasts longer too.

Price: Yin Yang Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

For the price, it’s fair to say that the Pixel Tablet beats the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8. The public release is he until June 20th, but the tablet is available for pre-order now. Tablets with charging speaker docks are priced at $499/599, with cases and additional docks available for purchase if desired. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, on the other hand, starts at $629/749 and goes up to $1449/1250 for the full upgrade.

Verdict: Inconclusive

You can’t make a full decision until you have a Pixel Tablet. On first impressions, however, the Pixel Tablet should be more appealing to casual tablet users. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is another beast, offering upgraded specs that you’ll be happy to pay extra for. But the Pixel Tablet’s smart home integration, Google-enabled apps, and affordable price will probably make him one of the most popular tablets on the market.

