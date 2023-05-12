Tech
Interaction between organic and paid Google search
With Google dominating the search engine market share, it’s no wonder every company wants to appear as much as possible on search engine results pages. Small businesses, however, need well-designed strategies to compete with larger companies. Pursuing both SEO and PPC can maximize your visibility in search results and level the playing field a little more.
Many marketers understand that SEO and SEM work better together, but the relationship between organic and paid search is complex and can have a significant impact on SERP success. There is a nature. This whitepaper from Semify explores the relationship between SEO and PPC, providing practical insights on how to win in both categories. Learn how organic search results impact ad click performance, and how his PPC success can be reflected in his SEO strategy.
Visit the Digital Marketing Depot and download “Getting the Most Out of Your Marketing: The Interaction of Organic and Paid Google Search” to learn how to win in both categories.
