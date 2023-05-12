Epson Celebrates Completion of Los Alamitos Headquarters





Epson (opens in new tab) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Los Alamitos-based headquarters on Tuesday, May 9. At the ceremony, remarks were made by Los Alamitos Mayor Tanya Doby, Epson America President and CEO Keith Kratzberg, and Seiko Epson Director Koichi. Mr. Kubota. Also present were California Department of Sustainability Local Government Official Ana Russo and US House of Representatives 45th District Zechariah Jauregui, as well as community representatives and non-profit leaders.

The new campus will serve as Epson’s headquarters in the United States, Canada and Latin America, overseeing home, office, commercial and industrial printing, visual communications, wearables, robotics, microdevices and manufacturing operations. Epson supports his innovative hybrid HIS program for more than 80% of his employees, and he maintains the flexibility of remote work for employees with office work schedules six days a month. increase. The campus also features a hoteling workspace system that significantly reduces the physical footprint required for staff. This has enabled the expansion of the executive’s briefing center, which serves as a state-of-the-art destination to receive customers, partners and members of the community.

“Our innovative Epson campus embodies the lessons learned from our relocation during the global pandemic. We’ve optimized the space to increase productivity and encourage collaboration while prioritizing life balance,” said Kratzberg. “The newly established Executive Briefing Center will serve as a hub for Epson team members and partners, providing an environment in which they can conceive and develop effective strategies for future business results.”

The Epson Campus will not only expand our business to more than 150,000 square feet in two eco-friendly buildings, but will also be the physical realization of our Epson 25 Renewed Corporate Vision and the epitome of our mission for Epson America. There is also. With one of California’s largest job markets and the most diverse population, Orange County was the perfect place to relocate.

“We welcome Epson and its employees to the Los Alamitos business community and believe their presence will support a wide range of local businesses and bring new employment and investment opportunities to the region,” Doby said. said the mayor. “I am a strong believer in the culture and community of Los Alamitos and look forward to our continued collaboration to help the region grow and thrive.”

Epson’s new campus highlights Epson’s commitment to community involvement, integrated sustainability, and workplace collaboration.

Adaptive and hybrid workforce: Equipped with the right technology and an adaptive culture, the new campus supports innovative hybrid work programs and hotel systems. The facility also features a unique virtual demo and presentation system for training and supporting the company’s mission-critical technology. Innovative Technology: The new Executive Briefing Center will allow Epson customers, partners, and members of the community to not only operate Epson technology, but also make their own presentations. work. It incorporates Epson’s latest solutions and emphasizes Epson’s product innovation and philosophy at every level of business and operations. In addition, Epson provides facilities for local businesses and nonprofits to use and hosts monthly activities on campus for networking and interaction with the local community. Interactive design and collaboration: A lot of thought went into designing the new headquarters with two separate buildings. Extend the outdoors indoors, expand team collaboration and meeting venues, and support hybrid workplace efficiencies. This workspace focuses on Epson’s core values ​​of supporting employees, leveraging purpose-designed technology, and ensuring customer value. The two main buildings are connected by an architectural bridge and play an important role in keeping employees connected. Commitment to Environmentally Focused Buildings: The new Epson campus provides an opportunity for Epson to further its commitment to environmental sustainability. Environmental features include rooftop solar panels that supply 100% of the company’s energy needs, large windows and motion sensors to reduce lighting requirements, significant water savings, and a drought-tolerant landscape throughout the campus. In addition, Epson provides employees with charging stations for electric vehicles.

