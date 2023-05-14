Dozens of businesswomen gather in Morocco to boost regional cooperation





Earlier this week, dozens of businesswomen from around the world gathered in Morocco to explore new possibilities and forge new connections fostered by the power of innovation and coexistence.

“The Middle East and Africa region is growing rapidly, and innovation is a key factor,” said Avi Hasson, CEO of Startup Nation Central, which hosted the event.

Start-Up Nation Central is a non-profit organization promoting Israeli innovation around the world to help solve global challenges, as well as consensus publicity for Morocco.

“Last year we hosted the Connect to Innovate conference in Casablanca, which brought together hundreds of business leaders from Israel and Morocco,” Hasson added. “This gathering will deepen the dialogue between professional networks across the MEA region and recognize the important role women play in the innovation ecosystem. We are proud to provide a platform that fosters further collaboration.” increase.”

As a forefront organization ushering in a new era of sharing economic opportunities in the Middle East, Startup Nation Central has launched its ‘Women Connect to Innovate’ initiative to focus on the challenges facing the region and Africa and their current status. I was. It is not defined solely by geography, culture or religion. In addition, the initiative aims to explore ways to ensure women’s economic security, education and access to basic infrastructure so that they can build successful careers in their chosen field. I was doing it.

Participants came from Bahrain, Benin, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Sudan, United Arab Emirates, United States and more.

The event is sponsored by Google, Women in Tech, CESE (Conseil Economique Social et Environnemental), Moroccan Ministry of the Armed Forces, FRDISI (Fondation de Recherche de Development et d’innovation en Sciences et Ingenierie), UM6P (Mohammed VI Institute of Technology), OMPIC , Gulf Israel Women’s Forum, and Leaders on Purpose.

“By bringing together prominent women in business, innovation and technology in the region, we are creating a collective of women who will help move the region forward,” said Aviva Steinberger, Central Innovation Diplomacy Director at Startup Nation. said. We look forward to her three days laying the groundwork for new collaborations and developing partnerships. ”

Workshops and panel discussions highlighted how MEA countries are working closely together in presenting challenges on women’s empowerment. At the same time, many of the innovations resulting from these countries include solutions in areas such as water technology, renewable energy, agricultural technology, human capital and health technology, all of which are business challenges. Meaning not only opportunities, but local but worldwide. Because, all over the world, societies where women thrive are societies that share greater prosperity.

This article was written in collaboration with Start-Up Nation Central

