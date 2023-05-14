Middle East CEOs have a lot on their minds in 2023





From COVID-19 and climate change to digital transformation, businesses are being tested to the limit these days. With challenges continuing, it’s no surprise that business leaders face the future with trepidation.

Findings from the 2023 CEO Insights report represent resilience and determination.

tackle challenges head-on

Arthur D. Little spoke with about 250 CEOs of companies with revenues of $1 billion or more. The purpose of the study was to obtain the CEO’s view of the future, many of which had unexpected and counterintuitive results.

Despite current challenges and ominous economic forecasts, most CEOs interviewed expressed optimism about the future. About two-thirds of the world (63%) and 60% in the Middle East (60%) said that the global economic outlook for the next three to five years is expected to increase due to the pursuit of new growth through innovation, investment and ingenuity, which are key issues for companies. Expected to be stable or positive.

Now is the time for ambidextrous CEO leaders who can clearly manage both operational excellence and new innovations with ease. Having survived and even thrived through the pandemic, they are forward-thinking and feel their organization is well-positioned to handle the unpredictable and unexpected.

GCC: Good example

Ambidextrous CEOs are evident across the GCC, with examples emerging in areas such as travel and transportation. Meanwhile, the impact of COVID-19 has forced airlines and airports to implement large-scale efficiency programs to cut costs. On the one hand, these same companies are now forming partnerships to innovate and offer new services to passengers.

In particular, Abu Dhabis’ $3 billion midfield terminal will soon open to improve the experience for airlines, travelers and employees, and to meet ambitious sustainability goals.

To further accelerate growth and innovation, regional CEOs recognize the need to moderately reskill their workforce, not only in the travel and transportation industries, but also in sectors such as telecommunications and financial services . Meanwhile, notable reskilling efforts are already underway in healthcare, manufacturing, energy and utilities.

innovation and technology

ADL research shows that CEOs are focused on innovation, with 26% citing innovation as the most important factor. In the Middle East and Africa, this proportion rises to his 29%, with raw material prices and supply chains also becoming priority areas. Additionally, 13% of MEA CEOs see cyber risk as an urgent growth driver, ahead of Europe (10%) and North America (9%).

Interestingly, while digital transformation has been a central concern for organizations, the survey found that ambidextrous CEOs are now focusing on large-scale adoption of new technologies to drive efficiency, optimization and differentiation. shown to be moving.

sustainability

Alongside innovation, environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives have emerged as key focus areas for CEOs. Two-thirds of his survey participants admit he pursues ESG goals for compliance reasons, but 80% also believe it is a source of competitive advantage. increase.

While there are differences across sectors, the strategic importance of ESG is also growing, with 41% of CEOs prioritizing ESG over other initiatives.

variation

Despite broad agreement among CEOs on many key themes, disagreements exist across sectors and the current turmoil has created a spectrum of winners and losers. For example, 80 percent of his CEOs in energy and utilities believe the global economic outlook will improve or remain stable in the short to medium term.

The telecommunications industry is also positive, demonstrating its status as an important part of everyone’s work and daily life. By contrast, industries that have not benefited from the recent crisis are pessimistic, with 59% of financial services firms expecting a global economic slowdown.

action point

Regardless of sector or geography, CEOs are united in their pursuit of growth and success. In a time of continued uncertainty, the following action points can help business her leaders move closer to their goals.

Pursue growth-oriented strategies and work with governments. Balance resource allocation between optimization and growth priorities. Close capability gaps and build organizational agility. Build a comprehensive technology transformation agenda and invest in expanding technology use. From intent to action on ESG.

It takes bold leaders to navigate today’s turmoil and build the companies of tomorrow. But the CEOs at the helm of some of the world’s biggest organizations have proven that they have what it takes to run a successful business, even in the face of adversity.

Thomas Kurvilla

Thomas Kuravilla is Managing Partner at Arthur D. Little

Marseille Francis

Marcel Francesco is a partner of Arthur D. Little.

