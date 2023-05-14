Asus ROG Ally vs Steam Deck: Which Handheld Should You Buy?





ASUS has officially announced the price of the company’s first handheld game console “ROG Ally”. In the US, the base model of his ROG Ally with AMD Z1 costs $600 (around Rs 49,320) and offers 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Similarly, the more powerful version, which combines the AMD Z1 Extreme chip with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage, is priced at $700, or around Rs 57,540.

The 256 GB version of Valve’s Steam Deck costs $529, slightly cheaper than the ROG Ally, while the same base version costs $399 and comes with slower 64 GB eMMC storage. If you’re entering the market for handheld game consoles capable of running the latest AAA titles, these are probably the best options on the market.

Here’s a comprehensive comparison of the new Asus ROG Ally and the Steam Deck.

ROG Ally is faster and has a higher resolution display

The slightly more expensive Asus ROG Ally certainly has its advantages, and the display is one of them. Steam Deck has a 7″ HD or 800p display, while ROG Ally also has a 7″ screen with FHD or 1080p resolution. As well as the resolution, ROG Ally has a refresh rate of 120Hz, which is double that of the Steam Deck, which offers a 60Hz refresh rate. Overall, when it comes to displays, ROG Ally is clearly superior to Valve’s offerings.

The Steam deck has two large trackpads (Image credit: Steam) Design and form factor

Despite being both 7-inch game consoles, the Steam deck has a slightly larger footprint. ROG Ally has a dual-tone finish while the Steam Deck features a matte black body. Both consoles feature 40Wh batteries that support fast charging, and battery life will vary based on individual use cases.

ROG Ally just got stronger

ROG Ally is the most high-performance handheld powered by AMD Z1 chip with 6-core CPU based on Zen4 architecture and GPU based on RDNA 3 architecture with 12 compute units. The Steam deck, on the other hand, features a slightly older AMD APU with a quad-core CPU based on the Zen 2 architecture and an RDNA 2 GPU with eight compute units.

Therefore, in terms of both CPU and GPU performance, ROG Ally outperforms its competitors. Despite having a more powerful APU, ROG Ally is said to be both powerful and energy efficient due to architectural changes. Both consoles have a maximum APU power rating of 15W. Not only that, ROG Ally also supports an external GPU (ROG XG Mobile) for even more performance when needed.

ROG Ally is closer to PC, Steam Deck is closer to console

Both consoles can run PC games, but Steam decks are primarily based on Steam OS, software optimized for gaming. Similarly, ROG Ally runs Windows 11 and turns into a full-fledged PC. Therefore, both game consoles offer different user experiences. In terms of gamepad controls, the Steam Deck is slightly better with additional assignable grip buttons and two pressure-sensitive trackpads.

