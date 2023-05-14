Google’s AI-powered Bard now available in the Philippines





MANILA, PHILIPPINES — Google’s response to the wildly popular ChatGPT, the collaborative artificial intelligence program Bard, is now available in the Philippines.

During the recent I/O developer conference in California, Google announced that it was removing the waiting list to access Bard and making it available in more countries.

“As we continue to improve and introduce new features, we want more people to pick up Bard, try it out, and share their feedback. We’re removing the list and opening up Bard to over 180 countries and territories, with more coming soon,” said Sissie Hsiao, vice president and general manager of Google Assistant and Bard. .

“And that’s not all. Bard is currently available in Japanese and Korean, and will soon support 40 languages. So as we expand further, we will continue to maintain high standards of quality and local nuance while ensuring adherence to our AI principles,” she added.

Xiao said the company plans to make Bard more visual in both responses and prompts, including allowing users to include images using Google Lens.

Bard, released in March, uses a conversational AI model that allows users to collaborate with generative AI.

“As a creative and helpful collaborator, Bard inspires your imagination, boosts your productivity, and helps you bring your ideas to life. Only if you need any assistance, such as creating a list of pros and cons,” or you can easily understand a very complex topic,” Google said.

The company stressed that Bard is still an experiment and some answers may be inaccurate.

“Your feedback makes Bard better every day. Thousands of testers gave us their feedback to improve the quality, safety and accuracy of Bard before it was released to the public. provided,” Google said.

“Accelerating people’s ideas with generative AI is really exciting, but it’s still early days and Bard is . However, please be aware that inaccurate information or offensive language may be displayed.”

Collaborative AI, especially ChatGPT, has gained global attention for its detailed responses to questions on various topics. While viewed as a useful tool, many have expressed concerns about the future of AI.

For example, academic institutions have begun formulating and debating rules for considering the emergence of research and papers written by AI.

Apart from the Bard update, Google also announced over 100 product updates and features across its platform, including those related to AI.

