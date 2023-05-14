The strange case of the missing Google Assistant





Google executives hosted the companiesI/O developer conference this week. The conference is an annual ritual in which artificial intelligence has taken center stage in recent years. With OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Microsoft’s Bing chatbot seen as challenging Google’s search dominance, Google CEO Sundar Pichai has launched a message that the company is still the leader in AIandis, citing technology seems to be trying to accelerate the introduction of

Bard, Google’s own chatty large-scale language model, is the headliner and is now publicly available in 180 countries. This was followed by a number of generative AI product features and experiments that allowed programmers to write code, help draft emails, generate speaker his notes for Google Slides presentations, and more. .

But little was said about the company’s former AI champion, the clunky name and voice-centric AI assistant Google Assistant. The Google Assistant has been the centerpiece of I/O over the past years, championed by Mr. Pichai as an all-purpose AI helper that gets smarter every year, and integrated into products like search and his Android operating system, so this is not the case. was a notable omission.

For much of the past decade, the Google Assistant has been the star of I/O, starting with the announcement of theHome smart speaker in 2016. Later in the event, a program was announced to make voice commands available to outside developers. action. There were also products powered by the Google Assistant, like the Nest Hub Max smart display introduced in 2019, and an amazing demo of a feature called Duplex that calls local businesses on your behalf.

Google was also testing a new chatbot LaMDA that leverages text generation technology. But that all changed when OpenAI introduced his answer to LaMDA, his ChatGPT, last fall. The bot was fluent (if flawed) and quickly attracted millions of users, sparking a battle within Google over the speed of deploying large language models. Google released Bard in February. By April, CEO Sundar Pichai began calling generative AI a superpowered assistant that put Google Assistant in the shadows.

The disappearance of a Google Assistant at this week’s AI Jamboree calls into question the company’s AI strategy. Why is one of Google’s largest AI projects excluded from the generative AI push?

One possible answer is that Google is desperate to catch up after its crushing defeat to ChatGPT, and simply didn’t have time to properly integrate its bard-esque fluency into the old Google Assistant.

Responding to questions about Google Assistant’s absence from the I/O keynote, company spokeswoman Katie Hutchison said Google Assistant will power some special features of Google’s new foldable smartphone. For example, responding to the command “Hey Google, take a selfie.” It will also be available on her new Pixel tablet.

Google Assistant currently has 700 million monthly users, Hutchison said, but Bard is in the early stages of experimentation. Experiments and user testing are underway to inform how Bard can be applied across Google services.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/the-curious-case-of-the-missing-google-assistant/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos