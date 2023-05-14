Tech giants say they can boost productivity, but AI won’t solve meeting chaos | Genemark





Meetings, more meetings. zoom call. Google Hangouts. another meeting. reply to emails. Have you checked Slack? Have you approved these expenses at Concur? Do you ever feel like you’re too busy to get the real work done? Well, it looks like you’re right. According to a new report from Microsoft, our workplace has serious productivity problems.

The survey, which surveyed approximately 31,000 full-time employees or the self-employed in 31 markets from 1 February 2023 to 14 March 2023, found that 64% had a job. It turned out that most of the respondents said they were having trouble finding the time and energy to do so. Meeting overload is the single biggest killer of productivity. Respondents in the survey said meetings were the biggest killer of productivity, with more than two-thirds saying they wouldn’t even attend a meeting without it.

Other data also supports Microsoft’s research. A recently released report by EY-Parthenon using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics found that U.S. worker productivity plummeted by 2.7% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period last year, with worker output It turns out that sex has declined for five straight quarters. Dropped.

Not surprisingly, Microsoft, which has invested heavily in AI tools like ChatGPT, says AI is the answer. Never mind that it was Teams, Office, and Outlook, Microsoft’s own technologies that promised productivity gains and vice versa. Still, you should trust Redmond technocrats to solve these problems with new tools that overhaul the workday to free up time and energy to focus on creative work that leads to innovation. was.

don’t believe it

Microsoft’s AI push won’t do much to solve the productivity problem, given the company’s history and our love of creating jobs for jobs.

So what’s the answer to the productivity puzzle? Big tech companies and corporations need look no further than Main Street. For years, small businesses have shown the world how to be more productive. They are getting the job done with fewer people.

Just last week, the National Federation of Independent Employers reported that small business owners continued to struggle to find workers, with 45% of all owners (seasonally adjusted) having vacancies they could not fill this quarter. reported.

Given that retail, restaurants, hospitality and even manufacturing are recovering from the pandemic and most of my customers are busier than ever, how do you manage this job with fewer employees? are you there?

The answer is simple. This is because it increases employee autonomy.

If you visit a company with fewer than 100 employees, you will see them sitting at desks, behind counters, in front of stoves, or operating machines. I have fewer meetings. Fewer rules. More flexible. Employees are given the freedom to make their own choices. Decisions are made based on available information, not through committees. Recruitment is based on intuition. Investing is made more intuitive. Technology is used when it is perfectly clear that it can save time and make money.

Microsoft laments the lack of innovation in American companies. That’s because it takes him 27 meetings to approve even the tiniest decision. That’s not the case with small companies. Innovation happens because it needs to happen. Ideas that have the potential to save and make money are approved sooner and implemented sooner.

Microsoft will make you believe that buying its own AI technology will solve the productivity problems for American companies. AI will undoubtedly bring change soon. But the problem is not too little technology.

Gene Marks is a columnist, author, and small business owner. His company, his Marks Group PC, provides technology and financial management services to small businesses in the United States and abroad.

