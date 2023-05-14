Ed Sheeran, Vanilla Ice, and Monkey Step into AI Copyright Law





Government officials and lawyers around the world are using artificial intelligence (AI) as a justification to seize greater power. A recent example comes in the form of copyright ownership. But if governments dabble in AI development to “protect” copyright holders, America will miss out on being a leader in the 21st century technology revolution. No new regulatory framework is needed to address the new ownership issues brought about by AI. Instead, existing copyright law addresses the current concerns many have about AI.

European regulators are already calling for copyright laws to be expanded to include copyrighted content that AI may have used in its creation. Unfortunately, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is feeling the pressure and has capitulated.

In the United States, the announcement that Vice President Kamala Harris will be crowned AI emperor is imminent. While this may be seen as progress by some, it raises concerns about government overreach in AI regulation as the White House asks AI systems to block speech it deems “disinformation.”

Society risks losing the potential benefits of the technological revolution if government officials and lawyers create new legal frameworks for AI-generated content. Instead, relying on existing copyright laws can address ownership issues, encourage creativity, and ensure the growth of generative AI technology.

Cases of Ed Sheeran, Vanilla Ice, and the unlikely group of monkeys show that existing copyright law is sufficient to solve the latest concerns raised by AI

Last week, singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran won a copyright lawsuit over his hit song “Thinking Out Loud.” The issue raised in court was whether Sheeran’s song infringed the copyright of Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On.” After three hours of deliberation, the jury concluded that Sheeran had not violated copyright law.

In the early 1990s, rapper Vanilla Ice faced lawsuits for sampling “Under Pressure” in his song “Ice Ice Baby.” The out-of-court settlement raised questions about copyright protection and the use of samples in new releases. Was the code new or derived? These issues also apply to AI-generated content, as AI algorithms rely on existing data.

In 2011, a macaque monkey named Naruto took a selfie with a photographer’s camera. When the photographer published the photo in his book, he was sued by a national group for the ethical treatment of animals, claiming that the photo was owned by Naruto and that the photographer was committing copyright infringement. claimed. But the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals said that non-humans cannot claim copyright protection. After all, the US Copyright Office’s definition of an “original work” requires a “human author.”

In all these lawsuits, the courts and artists used existing copyright law to resolve new ownership issues. You can do the same with AI-generated content.

First, lawmakers need to be aware that AI-generated content cannot be copyrighted without human intervention. This is consistent with the US Copyright Office’s position to ensure that copyright law remains focused on human creativity.

Second, it’s important to realize that, like the other Sheeran and Vanilla Ice song samples, the AI ​​algorithm relies on existing data.

To avoid stifling innovation, courts should allow limited use of copyrighted material in AI-generated works. This can be achieved through existing fair use doctrines that allow copyrighted material to be used for commentary, criticism, and parody without permission.

Policy makers should extend fair use to AI-generated content, provided that the new work does not harm the market for original works or their derivative works. This encourages his AI innovation while respecting the rights of the original author.

Europe’s efforts to outlaw AI unless it’s sanctioned also point to the dangers of over-control by governments. If America follows this path, it risks stifling innovation and losing its competitiveness in the global technology arena.

Policy makers must ensure America remains at the forefront of the technology revolution. Despite the calls for new legislation, the Ed Sheeran, Vanilla Ice, and Monkey cases have seen existing copyright laws create new legislation without wasting legislative time or stifling creativity and innovation. It shows that you can adapt to situations and technology. Put this to good use and keep AI innovation alive.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://reason.com/2023/05/14/ed-sheeran-vanilla-ice-and-a-monkey-walk-into-a-i-copyright-law/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos