Google’s grand ‘Better Together’ plan to compete with Apple finally comes together





With over 3 billion Android devices, the experience has never felt like one coherent system despite using the same OS. Products from manufacturers such as Samsung and Xiaomi are erroneously believed to run on a separate OS with their own in-house technology for things like file exchange and Bluetooth accessory pairing.

So over the last few years, Google’s mission has been to connect its diverse portfolio of Android devices with a consistent and familiar ecosystem of services. It continues a strategy that has allowed Apple to turn each of its product lines into hits for decades. And at this year’s annual Google I/O developer conference, it looks like some of the company’s “Better Together” themes are finally in place.

android, set

“Android is more than just different kinds of devices,” said Sameer Samat, Vice President of Android Ecosystem. “It’s also about bringing them together. And we’ve been building features that allow devices to work better together.”

The way Google has set out to achieve this is by adopting open standards and building core functionality that allows Android devices to communicate not only with each other, but also with other platforms such as Windows and, in some cases, Apple. is to This is so that if you invest in an Android smartphone for example, it will already be in sync with other gadgets you own, such as smart home appliances and headphones, regardless of brand. This gives Google an edge over Apple’s ecosystem, which is heavily restricted to Apple-made machines.

For example, Nearby Share, Google’s Airdrop-like service that makes it easy to send and receive files between devices, now supports Windows PCs and Chromebooks. This means you can exchange content with billions of devices without installing any additional apps. Heck, Android’s open-source codebase even created a nifty workaround for using Nearby Share on Mac.

(Image source: Google)

Similarly, with Fast Pairing, Android phones and Chromebooks can pair with over 300 wireless headphones with just a tap without manual Bluetooth settings. Once again, Google has taken a page from Apple’s handbook and applied it to a much more diverse set of devices rather than limiting it to a handful of its own accessories.

At the I/O keynote, Google also announced an update to its Find My Device app. This will soon allow dozens of accessories to be managed in one place. More importantly, you can use our vast network of billions of Android devices to ping and track your lost device anywhere in the world. Additionally, Google is working with Apple to develop a new cross-platform standard to prevent someone from stalking you by notifying you when an unknown tracker is moving toward you, regardless of brand. is.

Following this, Google enabled modern instant messaging capabilities in its SMS app, in contrast to the infamous walled iMessage, allowing Android users to send messages over the Internet even when using another SMS app. We reiterated our commitment to RCS, another open standard for enabling chat. technology.

“I hope all mobile operating systems will understand this message and adopt this standard,” Samat told Apple.

(Image credit: Google) Google at home

Of course, smart homes will play an important role for Google in building this ecosystem. Especially considering that the average US household now owns nearly 20 connected devices. To achieve that goal, the Google Home app has been greatly improved, greatly simplifying the management of the various gadgets people own, an open-source technology that enables his Google Home users on iPhone to achieve smart homes. You can now set up Matter support that is Devices communicate with each other regardless of manufacturer or appliance.

Google’s focus on nurturing an ecosystem that isn’t limited to one brand was fully demonstrated at I/O, and its keynote was in stark contrast to Apple’s. Each announcement is accompanied by a third-party drumbeat from his partner, a round-the-clock reminder that Google wants to draw users into its ecosystem with adaptable software, not just hardware. let me.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sean Riley) Whoa, it’s full of pixels.

Of course, it would be lazy on Google to overlook how important reliable and attractive hardware is to the ecosystem, but fortunately, it didn’t. Not only has the company brought back software for all sorts of form factors such as smartwatches, but it has also introduced its own take on what the best implementations of these categories look like.

At I/O, Google expanded its Pixel lineup with three new products. The Pixel 7a, the annual mid-range smartphone upgrade that turned out to be the best phone for most people, the Pixel Tablet, the dockable Android tablet. It becomes a smart home hub when not in use. And most exciting is the Pixel Fold, a 5.8-inch smartphone that folds into a 7.6-inch tablet.

(Image credit: Future)

These Pixel products vary in form and function, but they all have the same Google Tensor G2 chip, and based on my experience, the company’s software stays consistent no matter how much you spend. This tops Apple’s iPhone lineup, which seems to have run out of ideas and has begun bundling past chips in non-Pro models.

Google’s “Better Together” plan has been years in the making and is finally coming together. For years, Google has tried to compete with Apple without capitalizing on Android’s underlying diversity. But its latest holistic approach is shaping up to be an effective and attractive alternative to Apple’s walled garden ecosystem.

