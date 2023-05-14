Google aims to do away with passwords





(Photo credit: Ian Waldie/Getty Images) *** Local captions ***

Getty Images

Here are five things that happened in the tech industry this week and how they affect your business. Did you miss me?

1 Google will (eventually) publish passkeys for disabling passwords.

This week Google announced the launch of Passkey, a security tool that it believes will eventually replace passwords forever. A passkey is a cryptographic authentication system that can be linked to your fingerprint or PIN, providing a highly hack-proof security method. Google explains. Other tech giants like Microsoft are heading in the same direction. Google has made passkeys available to account holders with the option to keep their passwords. (Source: Gizmodo)

Why this is important for your business:

Say goodbye to passwords and eliminate them completely. The future lies in biometric fingerprints, eye and face scans, and even voice recognition. This is inevitable as Google, Microsoft and other big tech companies push users in this direction. Is it completely safe and will it protect us from hackers? Of course not. However, it is a more secure alternative to passwords.

2 Recruit Me, a matching service that connects employers and job seekers.

Recruit Me, an app that connects job seekers and employers, is trying to do away with the traditional job search process. Following the model used in online dating, job seekers can tailor their profiles based on the type of work they are targeting. The employer has the advantage of bypassing the introductory questions and has direct access to the potential candidate’s core values ​​based on her nine questions answered by both sides. (Source: Yahoo Finance)

Why this is important for your business:

It’s like Tinder for workers. Swipe right for yes, swipe left for no. Does Recruit me offer a secret sauce for hiring? Try it out and let me know.

3 Wendy’s will start using AI chatbots to take drive-thru orders.

Starting in June, customers will be able to place orders from the chatbot via drive-thru. Wendy’s announced. The first go-round with AI will be tested at one of his locations in Ohio. Wendy’s Chief Executive Todd Penegal said chatbots would become indistinguishable from employees, but only after undergoing vigorous training, The Wall Street Journal reported. . Menu items can be ordered using a myriad of phrases, and Google is reportedly working with her Wendys to develop a language model that includes drive-thru slang. (Source: Mashable)

Why this is important for your business:

Robots and software will replace humans. That’s what large companies are doing now, and it won’t be long before even small businesses can buy and implement this technology.

4 WordPress bug threatens 2 million websites.

WordPress, a widely used content management system, has warned users about a bug discovered in its Advanced Custom Fields plugin. Affecting WordPress versions 3.7 through 5.7, this vulnerability could allow an attacker to exploit a flaw in her CMS’ authentication mechanism to gain complete control over the site. (Source: Cyber ​​News)

Why this is important for your business:

WordPress released a patch on May 6, 2021 to address this issue. However, since this vulnerability has been in WordPress for over eight years, millions of websites may have already been compromised. Please consult your webmaster about this.

5 Business Choice 2023: Best video conferencing service for work.

Features editor Eric Griffith reported on the results of the best video conferencing software, ranked by PCMag readers. GoTo Meeting comes out on top with best video and sound quality. Google Meet (best free service) and Zoom followed closely behind. (Source: PCMag)

Why this is important for your business:

A surprise winner! If you use Google Meet, Zoom, or Microsoft Teams, you might consider reusing GoTo Meeting as its quality is considered superior.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/quickerbettertech/2023/05/14/this-week-in-small-business-tech-google-aims-to-kill-passwords/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos