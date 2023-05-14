Google Dark Web: Google Expands Dark Web Monitoring Tool to All Gmail Users





Google has announced that it will extend dark web surveillance to all Gmail users in the United States, and then to international markets.

Gmail users will now be able to run a scan to see if their Gmail address is visible on the dark web and receive guidance on what actions to take to protect themselves .

The dark web scanning feature was previously only available to US Google One subscribers, but will be available to all Gmail users in the coming weeks. “We plan to expand access to Dark Web Reports to select international markets soon,” the company said. I was informed.

Jen Fitzpatrick, SVP of Google Core Services, said the company protects Gmail users from nearly 15 billion unwanted messages each day, blocking more than 99.9 percent of spam, phishing and malware.

“We are now working with Google Drive by introducing a new view that makes it easier to isolate and review your files, determine what you consider spam, and keep them safe from potentially unwanted or abusive content. ‘s spam protection,” he announced. .

Find stories that interest you. Drive also automatically classifies content into a spam view just like Gmail, protecting users from viewing dangerous or unwanted files. The company is also releasing a new tool to help you assess the credibility of visual content you find online.

‘About this image’: when was the image or similar image first indexed by Google, where was it first viewed, and elsewhere online, such as news, social, fact-checking sites, etc. It provides users with important context, such as

Google recently became the first major technology company to enable passkey sign-in on its platform.

Passkey combines the advanced security of Two-Step Verification (2SV) with the convenience of simply unlocking your device.

Stay up to date with important technology and startup news. Subscribe to our daily newsletter to get the latest must-read technology news delivered straight to your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/tech/technology/google-to-expand-its-dark-web-monitoring-tool-to-all-gmail-users/articleshow/100223417.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos