How technology innovation is reshaping Indian aquaculture





India’s aquaculture industry is growing at an average annual rate of 8%, driven by increasing domestic and international demand.

The Indian government is active in promoting aquaculture development and has allocated significant funds for the Blue Revolution programme.

Technology integration across the aquaculture value chain plays a key role in India’s seafood export performance

India is a country blessed with abundant coastlines and freshwater resources, and has experienced remarkable growth in the aquaculture industry over the years. India’s aquaculture sector has grown at an average annual rate of 8% since 2015, according to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Fisheries, Livestock and Dairy. This growth is driven by increasing consumer demand both domestically and internationally. India’s seafood exports in 2022 will reach her $7.08 billion, demonstrating the immense potential of the sector.

Fish and shrimp are two of the most important species produced in the Indian aquaculture sector. According to the Fisheries Export Development Authority (MPEDA), India’s shrimp production has grown at a rate of 10% annually over the past five years, with total production in 2022 reaching he 700,000 tonnes. Likewise, fish production is increasing rapidly. The annual production during the same period is 8%, and the total production in 2022 will be 1,200 tons.

Government pushes support for India’s aquaculture industry

The Government of India has been active in promoting the development of both fish and shrimp production. The National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) and his MPEDA have implemented policies and provided financial support to encourage growth in the sector. The government allocates large amounts of money to the development and technology introduction of aquaculture infrastructure. For FY 2022-2023, the Government has allocated around Rs 1,800 for the Blue Revolution Programme, which focuses on sustainable development of the fisheries and aquaculture sectors.

In recent years, the adoption of technology in aquaculture in India has shown remarkable momentum. A variety of modern farm management systems have replaced traditional practices, resulting in increased productivity and sustainability. A study conducted by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) found that over 60% of farmers are adopting technology-driven practices resulting in an average yield increase of 25-30% and a 10% reduction in feed conversion. doing. 15%.

How Technology Consolidation Has Helped Drive Growth

One key area where data analytics has proven useful is farm management systems. IoT devices and sensors deployed in aquaculture farms collect real-time data on key parameters such as water quality, oxygen levels and feed management. Analyzing this data provides farmers with valuable insight into the health of fish and shrimp populations, allowing them to take proactive measures to prevent disease outbreaks and optimize feed utilization. becomes possible. This data-driven approach not only mitigated production risks, but also led to significant cost savings for farmers.

Additionally, data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) have revolutionized aquaculture practices in India. Combining AI-powered systems with extensive data analytics will help farmers make informed decisions and predict market trends. For example, a study conducted by the Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) found that deploying AI algorithms in disease detection resulted in a 40% reduction in his losses due to disease outbreaks, saving farmers an estimated INR 500 per year. It turns out that you can.

Innovative farming methods are also gaining attention in Indian aquaculture. Recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS), featuring advanced filtration and water treatment mechanisms, are gaining traction because they can maintain optimal water conditions while minimizing water usage. According to MPEDA, adoption of RAS technology has increased by 35% over the past three years, helping improve water management and reducing water consumption by up to 90% compared to traditional pond-based systems.

Additionally, genetics and breeding programs play a pivotal role in improving the quality and productivity of Indian aquaculture species. Selective breeding and genetic engineering techniques have contributed to the development of disease-resistant, fast-growing, high-yielding fish varieties. According to the NFDB, adoption of genetically-improved fish species has increased 20% over the past five years, resulting in significant increases in production efficiency and farmers’ profitability.

India’s Diverse Aquaculture Export Portfolio

Increasing fish and shrimp production has also had a significant impact on India’s seafood exports. In 2022, India will export about 1,478,000 tonnes of seafood valued at $7.08 billion. Shrimp exports account for a significant portion of the total, valued at $4.6 billion, making India one of the world’s largest shrimp exporters. The introduction of technology-driven practices such as improved aquaculture techniques and efficient supply chain management have played a key role in meeting international quality standards and ensuring the delivery of high-quality seafood to global markets. .

Moreover, India’s aquaculture industry has diversified its export portfolio beyond shrimp. Fish exports also show a stable growth trajectory. In 2022, India exported $2.48 billion worth of fish and fish products. Popular fish species for export include Indian mackerel, ribbon fish, tuna and pomfret. The introduction of advanced technology in breeding, processing and preserving fish maintains the quality and freshness of fish products, contributing to increasing demand in the international market.

What’s next for the industry?

Technology integration across the aquaculture value chain plays a key role in driving these export outcomes. A robust cold chain infrastructure, including state-of-the-art processing facilities and cold storage, allows us to maintain the quality of our seafood during transit. E-commerce platforms and online marketplaces directly connect Indian aquaculture farmers with global buyers, simplifying export processes and expanding market reach. These technological advances, coupled with stringent quality control measures and sustainable practices, have enhanced India’s reputation as a reliable and responsible seafood exporter.

Technology has transformed India’s aquaculture and helped drive exports, but challenges remain. Ensuring access to affordable and reliable technologies for small and medium-sized farmers, facilitating skill development programs to increase technology literacy, and addressing regulatory frameworks governing technology adoption are critical. , is an important factor for long-term success. Cooperation between government agencies, research institutes and the private sector is key to addressing these challenges and creating an enabling environment for sustainable growth of the Indian aquaculture industry.

The Indian aquaculture sector continues to adopt and innovate in technology and is well positioned to capitalize on its immense potential. By leveraging technology-driven solutions and adopting sustainable practices, India will further strengthen domestic seafood production, meet growing consumer demand and consolidate its position as a global leader in aquaculture can. India’s aquaculture industry is poised to play a key role in ensuring food security, driving economic growth and fostering sustainable development of the country through a collaborative approach and continued investment in technological advancement. is in order.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inc42.com/resources/how-tech-innovation-is-reshaping-aquaculture-in-india/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos