Everything Google announced at I/O 2023





Since the influx of conversational AI products leveraging large-scale language models earlier this year, most notably ChatGPT by OpenAI, the internet hasn’t changed much. This has led to discussions about almost everything centering around AI integration.

Most interestingly, many might have thought that mainstream AI products would come from the most powerful and highly regarded AI company, Google, but rather from OpenAI. OpenAI previously started as a non-profit company, but is now rebranding. It is a for-profit company and has partnered with Microsoft, Google’s biggest competitor in search.

The rise of these consumer AIs poses challenges to search engine business models and products as a whole. A new conversational AI shortens users’ journey to answers on the web by providing direct answers to their queries instead of lists of links.

The new trend has spawned new conversations at tech giants around the world, with some reports that Google executives have declared code red on AI.

Google I/O is Google’s annual developer conference in Mountain View, California, where new products and changes to existing products are first formally announced to the developer community.

This year’s 2023 Google I/O conference was headlined by Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and all the important announcements centered around “AI artificial intelligence.” Key products announced at the event include:

please help me write

One of the first things CEO Sundar Pichai announced and demonstrated at the event was the launch of generative AI software called Help Me Write, a feature that will help Gmail users write and reply to emails. Helps you help faster.

Immersive route view on Google Maps

If you want to travel from one destination in Lagos to another, Google Maps will show you several options available to get you from your starting point to your destination. An immersive view of your route is a new generated AI feature in Maps that helps you see your entire trip in advance. CEO Sundar Pichai said the feature is being introduced to further the goal of helping people get where they want to go using his Google Maps.

magic editor for google photos

Google Photos is another product that Google has announced is improving with AI. A new AI advancement is bringing a feature to Google Photos called the Magic Editor that allows users to edit and improve parts of their captured images in ways never before possible. what you can do before.

PaLM 2, the latest model of PaLM

Last year, Google announced PaLM (Pathway language model), a next-generation large-scale language model that it claims was built on previous breakthroughs in machine learning and responsible AI.

After using this model to improve the overall product, we will release PaLM 2 based on basic research and modern infrastructure.

Deepmind and Gemini

Google recently merged two world-class teams focused on AI. The brains of Google Research and DeepMind form a single unit, Google Deepmind. They aim to combine resources to build more advanced and responsible AI like Gemini, a next-generation foundational model still in training.

Bard running on PaLM 2

There is an influx of large-scale language models on the Internet. This year, Google launched Bard, a conversational AI product similar to ChatGPT with restricted access to capture and iterate feedback.

Google has announced an upgrade to Bard to run on PaLM 2, offering math, logic and reasoning capabilities. Bard has learned over 20 programming languages ​​and can also do things like code generation, code debugging, and explanations.

Bard also has features like code quoting, integration with tools, exporting, dark mode and additional language support. Finally, the waitlist has been removed and it is now open to the public in over 180 countries.

WorkSpace and Duet AI in the cloud

Google is bringing AI Collaborators to Workspace, giving you access to AI that not only collaborates with people, but also acts as a coach and thought partner. Apart from the Help Me Write feature being rolled out to Docs and Gmail testers, all other generative AI features will be rolled out to Workspace users later this year through a new service called Duet AI for Workspace.

Duet AI capabilities are also coming to Google Cloud to work with developers and work with them as experts to help them get their work done faster and easier.

Search generation experience

Since search is its core product, Google is bringing generative experiences to it, such as getting a new unified search results page that provides a direct answer to the question rather than a list of links for a single query. increase.

Called Search Generated Experience, this feature is built on a ranking system and comes with citations from publishers. Its purpose is to make searching simpler and smarter.

Vertex AI and enterprise search

To help individual developers and serious enterprise teams get more out of AI models, Google is introducing Vertex AI. This gives you access to basic models for chat, text, and images that you can fine-tune to develop your own applications.

We’re also releasing Enterprise Search to help businesses get the most up-to-date factual information from databases, the corporate Internet, and enterprise applications. =

Project Tailwind

According to Josh Woodward, over the past few weeks, Google engineers have been collaborating on a concept called Project Tailwind (not to be confused with Tailwind CSS).

They think of it as an AI-first notebook that lets you learn faster. It works by selecting files from Google Drive, effectively creating a personalized, private, conversational AI model with expertise on the information you provide. It is a useful learning tool not only for students, but also for writers, lawyers, and researchers.

Google Labs

To stay on top of all new generative AI capabilities, Google is giving users a way to preview some of the experiences across Workspaces and other products before they are made public through a new portal called Google Labs. .

New for Android

Google is also introducing many new features to the Android platform, which runs on over 3 billion devices. For example, updates to Find My Device will work with other devices to help you easily recover a misplaced or lost device, or restore a new device. A feature called Unknown Tracker Alerts notifies you when unknown tracker tags are moving and helps you identify them.

The Google I/O 2023 conference was full of new generative AI capabilities that Google is introducing into both its software and hardware products. Google rolls out a ton of products and features that help it maintain its position within the ecosystem.

A recap of the live event can be seen here.

This article was written by Anda Usman, Audience and Product Manager at BCSL.

