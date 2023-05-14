Google goes AI on the offensive with new and improved Bar





After weeks of trials accused of lagging behind competitors, Google has unveiled a new and improved AI chatbot, Bard, available to anyone in more than 180 countries. The Bards reboot is the next stage in the AI ​​arms race between Google, OpenAI, and Microsoft, announcing a series of new AI-based capabilities and enhancements to their core products. Most of them aren’t available yet, but Google already promises to transform the online world as we know it.

“It’s been a very busy year for AI,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai said last week at the beginning of the company’s annual Google I/O developer conference, which was full of announcements. “We are at an exciting tipping point. We have an opportunity to make AI even more useful. We are redesigning all our core products around AI.”

1 View gallery

google bard

(Credit: Jonathan Raa/Getty Images)

OpenAI is considered a major pioneer in the field of generative AI thanks to two prominent products, Dall-E and ChatGPT. But Dall-E is already considered outdated and weak compared to image generators like Midjourney, which, at least in its publicly available version, offer far more impressive results. And when it comes to large-scale language models, Google has been in the field for quite some time and managed to deliver some very impressive results, at least internally. How impressive is that? Last June, Google engineers claimed that the company’s Large Language Model (LLM) LaMDA was developing consciousness, and were very impressed with its language capabilities.

LaMDA is the model that powers Bard, and now everyone can tell if it’s actually intelligent or just performing really well. As of last week, Bard is available to his users in over 180 countries in English, Korean, and Japanese. Bard will soon support a total of 40 languages ​​including Hebrew.

Bard ostensibly offers similar functionality to ChatGPT, but with some obvious advantages. First, it’s easier to access via a Google account, which most people already have. Second, the database is updated daily, so it can provide relevant answers to topical questions. This differs from ChatGPT, which is based on data that has stopped updating in 2021. ChatGPT’s integration with Bing offers similar functionality, but requires the installation of the Edge browser, which currently has less than 5% market share, and adds yet another browser. Barriers to access. Bard doesn’t introduce any new features, but it’s more accessible and up-to-date than its competitors, and this will be the first time many people can easily try advanced AI chatbots.

At the same time, Google announced several new features for chatbots, which will be integrated in the near future. Bard can use Google Search to find relevant images according to your query. For example, when asked what her quarter French in New Orleans looks like, Bard can select an image to incorporate into her response. At the same time, Bard will be able to answer queries involving photos, such as a request to attach a funny caption to a photo of two dogs. For queries with geographic context (for example, the location of recommended colleges in a particular region), Bard can display their location on a map. You can also ask them to convert the response structure into a table, add various columns to it, and export the results to a spreadsheet program. It can also work with various services such as Instacart and Adobe.

Generative AI capabilities are also deeply integrated into Google’s search engine in the form of text responses based on conversational models, which appear with appropriate images at the top of query results, potentially augmenting the initial response. Receive references to experts and user experience. When you search for a product (such as a mountain bike), you’ll see an overview of the key features that should be included in that product, along with recommended bikes and their prices, and finally an opportunity to ask follow-up questions. Selecting a follow-up question puts the user into conversation mode. This mode works similarly to his ChatGPT conversations, but can incorporate updates from the web.

Google is expected to introduce generative AI capabilities into many of its products and services. For Gmail, you can use the language model of the Help Me Write feature to generate a complete email with short instructions. For example, if you receive a flight cancellation notice from an airline, you can ask Gmail to compose a reply email asking for a full refund. The generated email will contain relevant details such as flight data.

For Google Maps, Google is launching an option to display planned travel routes in an immersive view. In this mode, you can view most of the route traveled from the vehicle’s point of view, as well as variables such as weather along the route. It will be launched in 15 major cities by the end of the year, including London, New York and Tokyo.

For Google Photos, you can use AI to edit your images. For example, you can remove unwanted items such as bag straps or background clouds, reposition people or objects in the image, or cut them out completely. This feature is expected to launch later this year.

Google has introduced the ability for its suite of office applications to provide more relevant prompts based on user activity. This prompt can be entered into the AI ​​model. So, for example, when writing a story, you can either scan the text and suggest prompts that can be entered into the model to activate the model that completes the story, or you can enter the prompts freely.

Android will also add some generative AI capabilities. Magic Compose will allow users to modify user-written messages for different situations, such as giving the message a cheerful tone. On the lock screen, Google uses an AI feature to transform the normal image into a background image with his 3D effect depending on the angle at which you hold the device. If you don’t have a suitable image, we can create an AI-based image based on simple text instructions. This feature is expected to be available later this year.

The generative AI revolution is just beginning, and the effort to make its capabilities available to the general public by integrating them into everyday products and services is just beginning. Some critics argue that Google lags behind its competitors in its capabilities. But the question isn’t whether Google’s model is inferior to its competitors, but whether it’s good enough to meet users’ needs and keep them from switching to other services. And this is a question that Google can easily answer.

