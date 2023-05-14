Sorry, the government doesn’t pay for your therapy app





There is now a bipartisan movement to change this, but it comes at a time when many companies are competing for survival. Their plight is a predicament for regulators who must balance the need and cost of new treatments, especially when evidence that treatments work is limited and health care costs are skyrocketing. It highlights that we are facing

Rep. Mike Thompson (D-California) said it’s important to advance digital therapy experiments. Thompson, who is leading the House effort with Kevin Hahn (Republican, Oklahoma), said providing alternative ways to access healthcare is essential in the times we live in. . Jean Shaheen (DN.H.) and Sherrie Moore Capito (RW.Va.) are introducing a joint Senate bill.

Shaheen said it is deplorable that prescription digital therapies, which can help treat a range of ailments, including substance use disorders and mental health problems, are not currently accessible to many who need them.

Mr Kapito said that in the current situation, more insurers are blocking device reimbursement, preventing more patients from receiving proper treatment and support efficiently. She sees this technology as a way to better assist patients with conditions such as substance use disorders in rural and other hard-to-reach areas.

Their efforts came too late for Pear Therapeutics. The Boston-based company appears to be on the cutting edge of healthcare, touting interest from major providers and state governments for its smartphone-and-addiction treatment product as of January. looked like

It all came crashing down last month when Pia filed for bankruptcy and announced it would sell its assets, an FDA-approved online app to help opioid and other drug addicts.

Peer’s bankruptcy filing was a direct result of Congress’ failure to pass the bill, said Kevin, a former Peer lobbyist and former aide to Connecticut Rep. Mr Brennan said.

If Congress doesn’t act, patients will be denied access to the next generation of innovative treatments. And that will be especially problematic for people in underserved communities, Brennan added.

Other companies in the industry have made similar claims.

Will Robinson, policy director at BigHealth, which makes drugs to treat insomnia and anxiety, said frankly, recognizing how far behind the rest of the world the U.S. is in terms of these products is very difficult. “I think it’s important,” he said. Robinson noted that Germany and France are accelerating reimbursement for digital treatments.

A CMS spokesperson, speaking on condition of anonymity about the digital therapeutics review by Politico, said that after reviewing the Piers product, it does not fit the Medicare benefits category of durable medical devices, prostheses, braces and consumables. He said the agency denied the insurance coverage. That’s why.

Even if the software is covered, it is not guaranteed.

A spokesperson said CMS may consider whether the app fits into another category. Even if they decide they did, they need to determine whether it is reasonable and necessary for Medicare beneficiaries before making payments.

Cost may also be a barrier to government reimbursement, as the Peers app adds about $300 to a typical 12-week treatment protocol for opioid use disorder, according to one analysis. Peer did not respond to a request for comment.

There is some evidence that the protocol is cost-effective, but it may not convince insurance companies.

Critics say the companies behind these innovative treatments may have taken a flawed approach in building an entirely new category of drugs.

Keith Figlioli of investment firm LRV Health Ventures said digital therapeutics companies need to go to the FDA, go to insurance companies, and then actually get people to use digital therapeutics to make money. There is so much friction involved in getting a company off the ground.

video games, breathing exercises, etc.

Akili Interactive creates the video game EndeavorRX to help ADHD sufferers learn how to focus, multitask and ignore distractions. | Business Wire

Obtaining FDA clearance is one thing; proving that a product is cost-effective.

Some people want to see more data.

John Taurus, director of the Digital Psychiatry Division at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, said we shouldn’t start changing healthcare systems or payments based on evidence that doesn’t yet exist. I don’t think I have yet seen anything that presents this level of hard evidence.

But some argue that insurance companies could benefit if these new treatments prove cost-saving.

In contrast to industrial products such as tablets, software can be built once and expanded relatively cheaply.

The field of digital therapeutics aims to harness the utility of smartphones to enhance the effectiveness of traditional cognitive-behavioral therapy, a coping skill for fighting disease.

The definition of this category is unclear, but the FDA is believed to have approved 30 digital therapeutics.

Akili Interactive creates the video game EndeavorRX to help ADHD sufferers learn how to focus, multitask and ignore distractions.

Next, AppliedVR’s virtual reality chronic pain treatment, EaseVRx, teaches breathing techniques and more to reduce back pain.

In addition to its addiction apps, Pear Therapeutics has created Somryst, an insomnia product that offers lessons to help people train their brains to rest. It is marketed as a long-term alternative to sleeping pills, band-aids.

Given the limitations of existing drug therapies, the companies argue that there are good reasons to promote this innovation. Mental illness and substance use disorders are prime targets.

The number of suicides, which fell in 2019 and 2020, has largely returned in 2021, returning to 48,344 in 2018, the highest in U.S. history (although the rate is still below the Great Depression).

Meanwhile, lethal drug overdoses have reached peak levels and are on the rise. According to the latest CDC figures, the number of confirmed cases in 2021 will reach 107,622, a 15% increase from 2000.

In announcing the agency’s approval, FDA official Christopher M. Loftus touted EaseVRx as an option for pain relief without the opioids at the root of America’s overdose epidemic.

Proponents of these new treatments not only believe that these treatments are more effective than traditional treatments, but also that if insurance companies only pay for the treatment, the ease of use of the treatment should be taken into consideration. It is claimed that it may be possible to expand the range of benefits received.

Jenna Karl, chief medical officer at Big Health, said the idea was that the refund would come if the FDA cleared it.

Carls has long been skeptical of this approach, focusing instead on building robust data proving the effectiveness of interventions.

That strategy paid off. The Scottish National Health Service offers both apps for free. In the US, Big Health struck a deal with his CVS Health to make their products available to employers and plan sponsors through pharmacy benefits manager Caremark.

wheels of bureaucracy

Despite the FDA’s approval of digital therapeutic products, the lack of a definition of what a digital therapeutic product is has hampered the development of CMS.

The agency does not have a benefit category for digital therapeutics or medical device software, and Congress needs to approve a new reimbursement category.

Rachel Goodman, a partner at law firm Foley & Lardner, said it was just one example of how the law has not quite caught up with the state of innovation.

The bicameral, bipartisan Access to Prescription Digital Therapies Act defines these as FDA-cleared or approved devices, products, Internet applications, or other technologies that primarily use software.

Shaheen told POLITICO that he is hopeful about the bill’s prospects and believes it will save money.

In the meantime, the companies are coordinating their efforts.

A trade group led by the Consumer Technology Association has developed a draft standard that aims to clear up confusion and facilitate adoption by giving more structure to evidence generation.

Proponents hope that getting the device into the hands of lawmakers will help. Jennifer Mathieu, senior vice president of professional and government affairs at the Managed Care Pharmacy Academy, said her group plans to host a demo day for staff, lawmakers and senators.

Bail Wright, a psychologist and senior director of healthcare innovation at the American Psychological Association, said some companies are giving away their products effectively.

Some have tried workarounds. AppliedVR has received FDA clearance for its back pain program RelieVRx as a combination software and medical device in the CMS reimbursement category.

This spring, CMS approved the coding, allowing Medicare to reimburse the cost.

AppliedVR has also successfully signed a deal with the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Some companies, like Pear, are doing the hard work of signing up with individual Medicaid programs.

At least that wasn’t enough for Pear.

That’s the real problem in healthcare, said Len Quasi, vice president of digital health at the Consumer Technology Association. If we develop an innovative solution, how will it be adopted by clinicians, how will it be compensated and paid for? .

