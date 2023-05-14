Google’s AI tools make Clippy’s dream come true





It sounds like you are writing a letter, but could you help me with something? A recent demo of Google’s AI office suite of tools didn’t show up at any point. But watching Google Workspace leader Aparna Pappu outline this feature on stage at his I/O, I once saw another tech giant launch a new era of office work. It reminded me of an animated paperclip I was expecting to see.

Even Microsoft will admit that Clippy’s legacy isn’t entirely positive, but the virtual assistant is chock-full of painstaking emails, clip art, and a beige computer with a clattering hard drive. forever associated with a particular working period. Now, as Slack pings change, text cursors flood in Google Docs, more students don’t know what a file system is, and generative AI invades our professional lives, Google and Microsoft are: We recognize the arrival of a new era. A tool to get things done.

Google spent about 10 minutes of its developer conference keynote on what is now called Duet AI for Google Workspace. It’s a collection of AI-infused tools in the productivity app Gmail, Docs, Slides, Sheets, and more. Most of the features were previously announced in March, but the demo showed them in more detail. Examples include generating a draft job description in a document from just two prompts, scheduling a dog-walking business in a spreadsheet, and generating images to illustrate a presentation in a slide. includes.

New in I/O presentation was Sidekick. It’s a feature designed to understand what you’re working on, collect details from various Google apps, and present clear information that you can use as notes or incorporate directly into your work.

If Google’s Duet was designed to address the fear of blank documents, Sidekick seems to see a future where black AI prompt boxes instead become the dreaded first hurdle. What if AI could proactively provide prompts? Even better, what if those prompts were actually contextual and changed based on what you were working on?

A live demonstration that followed showed the audience how Sidekick could analyze a children’s story roughly two paragraphs long, provide a summary, and suggest prompts to read more. Clicking on one of these prompts (what happened to the golden shell?) reveals his three possible directions for the story to go. Click “Insert” to add these as bullet points to your story and act as a reference for your ongoing writing. You can also suggest and generate images as illustrations.

Then I was presented with a Sidekick summarizing a series of emails. When prompted, I was able to pull specific details from the associated spreadsheet and insert them into the emailed response. And finally, regarding the slides, Sidekick suggested generating the speaker’s notes for the presenter to read while presenting the slides.

This feature looks like a modern take on Microsoft’s old assistant, Clippy. Clippy responds to the slightest hint of activity in your Word document and asks if you need help with a task like writing a letter. Google’s Duet is clearly in another league, both in terms of reading comprehension and the quality of text spewed by generative AI. But his basic Clippy ethos of identifying what he’s trying to do and offering to help remains the same.

But perhaps more importantly, how Sidekick was shown to provide this information. In Google’s demonstration, Sidekick is invoked by the user and does not appear until the user presses its icon. This is important because one of the things that annoyed people the most about Clippy was that it wouldn’t shut up hell. These toon zombies are as fixated on reappearing as Wile E. Coyote, The New York Times said in its initial review of Office 97.

Clippy and Sidekick share some similarities, but they belong to two very different eras of computing. Clippy was designed for an era when many people are buying their first desktop computer for home use and using office software for the first time. New York Magazine said part of the problem was that this assistant was optimized to be used the first time, and while it might be helpful the first time you saw it, it was extremely annoying every time after that. citing a post-mortem survey.

Fast forward to 2023 and these tools are now familiar, but the odds are very slim. We no longer just sit down and type, print, and email, but we are collaborating across platforms and trying to put together endless streams of data to produce stunning, multimedia and consistent output.

AI features like Duet and Sidekick (not to mention Microsoft’s competing Copilot features for Office) aren’t there to teach you the basics of how to write a letter in Google Docs. They’re there because you’ve already written hundreds of them and you don’t want to spend your life writing hundreds more manually. They are not there to indicate that the slide has speaker notes functionality. They are there to set it up for you.

Google Workspaces Duet AI and Microsoft Offices Copilot don’t seem interested in teaching you the basics of how to use their software. They exist to automate processes. The spirit of Clippy lives on, but the days of needing a clip to tell you how to write a letter are over.

Microsoft disabled Clippy by default in the 2001 Office XP release and removed the assistant entirely in 2007. Between these points, philosopher Nick Bostrom outlined his now-famous Paperclip Maximizer thought experiment. In this experiment, we were given an albeit possibly harmless goal (making a paperclip). Clippy isn’t back, but its AI-fueled spirit lives on. I hope it’s still harmless.

