



Greensboro, N.C. — Georgia Tech softball star Emma Kauff has been named to the 2023 ACC All-Tournament Team, league officials announced Saturday. The honor team will consist of 11 top performers from the tournament, including the Tournament MVP.

For Kauf, the first-ever honor in his career means the Yellow Jackets have appeared in the conference’s annual tournament honors for the fourth straight season, dating back to 2019 under manager Irene Morales.

A recent All-ACC Second Team winner, she had a steady run throughout the Techs’ tournament, posting a .500 batting average, 4-for-8, a double and an RBI. Kauff went 2-for-5, 1 RBI, and 1 RBI in an 8-1 win over the host nation’s seventh seed, Notre Dame. In the second round against No. 6 Duke, Kauff went 2-for-3 for her 50th career double, the second-most in her program’s history, and gave the second-seeded Blue Devils the win. Kauff posted a .750 slugging percentage and a .556 on-base percentage throughout the tournament.

The embellished backstop lends all-tournament honors to three regular-season All-ACC honors throughout her career. In addition to her second team selection of the year, Kauf has also been named to the All-ACC First Team in each of her last two seasons.

After living up to high expectations as a top 10 preseason catcher and top 100 player in D1 softball (8/85) and extra-inning softball (10/81), Kauf is one of the top conference rankings. rice field. He tallied four times in the season and tied for third in the ACC with triples per game.

A consistent presence led the Jackets hitters in nearly every category throughout the year, batting . took the lead. Kauff ran for seven yards and had 33 RBIs this season. Kauff’s team-best records this season include a seven-game hitting streak and a 13-game hitting streak.

