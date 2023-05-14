Google I/O from Local Customer Journeys to the Future





Part 1 starts at 00:13 – Google I/O – How to make the interesting look mundane

We’ll cover the highlights of Google I/O, with a focus on search and local search. Hardware announcements such as foldable smartphones and his affordable Pixel were interesting, but the event as a whole lacked excitement and oomph. The emphasis on AI felt exaggerated, and some announcements seemed appropriate for Wall Street audiences. Nonetheless, there were notable features such as the Knowledge Graph integration into Google’s search tools and Bard, and his Bard integration into Google Docs.

Google I/O seemed more focused on inspiring the market than delivering groundbreaking innovation, but Google’s bet on the AI ​​space and AI-powered search Clearly, this has declared war on Bing, ChatGPT and even Tik-Tok. .

Segment reference article: Google doubles down on the future of “AI” during I/O, hits buzzwords 100+ times

Part 2 starts at 6:36 – Google search and AI = SGE

Google has introduced two new features to search results: AI Snapshots and an enhanced version of Bard. AI Snapshot provides a generative AI description of potential models along with shopping ads and follow-up queries. It is intended to improve your search experience and remember previous information. Bard, on the other hand, integrates different content types and allows third-party extensions, which could be a new target for his SEO. These changes won’t affect all searches, but they may compress the user’s purchasing process and result in more transactional interactions. The impact on local search and the prominence of local packs is still unclear. Overall, it remains to be seen how users will react to these updates and whether they will result in more zero-click actions.

Segment Reference: Google Search Generated Experiences – The All-New AI Google Search Engine

Part 3 starts at 17:48 – The Rise of Bard: Expanding the Boundaries of Search

Bard represents an important step forward in the field of generative AI and has the potential to reshape how we interact with search engines. Explore its capabilities, user impact, and integration with Google’s existing application ecosystem.

Can Bard serve as a valuable alternative for many search queries?

Segment Reference Article: Google’s Bipolar Search Vision: Bard vs. SGE

Part 4 starts at 27:56 – The future of search and local implications

Recognizing the threat posed by Bing, Google has taken steps to match the capabilities of its competitors. In the midst of these developments, search engine optimization (SEO) professionals and local SEO professionals may feel uncertain about the future. A structured and authoritative source of information, the knowledge graph becomes even more important in the age of AI-driven tools.

That said, the integration of plugins from third-party sites such as Zillow and OpenTable raises questions about the future of third-party sites.

In the era of AI-generated content, brands face special challenges. In this environment, brands that prioritize and protect the integrity of their content become essential havens for users seeking trusted information.

Adapting to the changing SEO landscape and protecting brand integrity is essential for business success. Adopting AI technologies, prioritizing user experience, and cultivating strong customer relationships are key strategies to navigate uncertainty and drive long-term business success in this dynamic environment.

Disclosure: Please note that the images, synopsis and titles may (and have been) created by AI, but the video and the people in it are real.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nearmedia.co/ep-113/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos