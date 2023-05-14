Three Canadian Startups Now Hiring for AI and Machine Learning Roles





Top Hat, Coveo, and BenchSci are looking for candidates to build AI on their platforms.

Advances in generative artificial intelligence (AI) and tools built on large-scale language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT are making businesses across Canada eager to integrate AI into their products. is. From educational tools to disease mapping, these companies are adopting a role in shaping the future applications of AI and ML. For more opportunities, check out all the organizations that are hiring on Jobs.BetaKit.

top hat

Top Hat is an education technology platform that aims to improve traditional teaching methods. Its dynamic courseware is aimed at providing educators and students with a personalized, relevant and equitable learning experience to keep students engaged and achieve their academic goals. Top Hat is now looking to hire data scientists to develop and implement AI-based prototypes and solutions on its platform.

Applicants for this role should have a degree in science, mathematics, or a related field and have at least three years of experience in developing and deploying AI-based solutions. Candidates should have programming skills in Python, Java, or other programming languages, as well as knowledge of software development methodologies.

For those interested, Top Hat is also looking for senior software developers and engineering directors to work remotely.

You can see all open positions at Top Hat here.

Kobeo

Coveo has invested heavily in AI infrastructure over the past decade, which puts it in a unique position with the rise of LLM. The company’s AI-powered relevancy platform, which provides search, recommendation and personalization solutions for commerce, services, websites and workplace applications, aims to de-risk generative AI.

Coveo is currently looking for a Senior Product Manager to work on machine learning on their data platform. As a Senior Product Manager, applicants will be responsible for identifying the capabilities and needs of the ML and Line of Business teams. Successful candidates have a proven track record of envisioning, planning and executing roadmaps in a technical product environment in an organized manner.

Coveo has many other open positions for those interested in working at the forefront of AI and ML. Those positions can be found here.

bench science

BenchSci used AI and proprietary visual machine learning to build evidence-backed maps of disease biology. BenchSci has a vision of empowering scientific experiments with an advanced biomedical AI software platform to help scientists get new drugs to patients 50% faster than her by 2025.

BenchSci is currently looking for an Engineering Manager to join the Natural Language Processing Machine Learning team. Applicants must have at least 4 years of experience as a professional developer, at least 2 years of experience as his manager in an engineering team, and extensive experience in natural language processing.

BenchSci is hiring other positions to build our ML platform. These roles can be found here.

