Best Google Pixel Fold Cases: 7 Best Cases You Can Buy





After years of speculation, the Pixel Fold is finally here. Foldables fans are excited to get their hands on this product that just might be one of the best foldables of 2023. The two colors Google offers for the Pixel Fold are great, but the phone case isn’t bad either. Add your own twist to the Pixel Fold’s design, or simply protect it from potential scratches, chips, and shatters.

Here are the best cases for the Google Pixel Fold you can buy right now.

Casetify Impact Case for Pixel Fold

The best designed Pixel Fold case

For Otterbox Thin Flex Series Pixelfold

The most durable Pixel Fold case

Poetic Spartan Series Case for Google Pixel Fold

The best rugged Pixel Fold cases

KUGEW Magnetic Case for Google Pixel Fold

Best Leather Pixel Fold Cases

Spigen Ultra Hybrid designed for Pixel Fold cases

Best Pixel Fold Clear Cases

Strong Points

Abundant design options Lightweight Wireless charging compatible

Cons

4ft drop protection only

Casetify cases are hugely popular thanks to the sheer number of designs the company offers, and their shock-resistant cases are also relatively reliable at protecting your phone from drops. The Pixel Fold case offers the same number of endless designs that Casetify is known for, but is only 4ft drop resistant.

While this ensures the Pixel Fold is safe from most drops, dropping it from a high counter or dropping it multiple times can go awry. However, if you’re not too worried about a big drop, the Pixel Fold Casetify case should be satisfying enough to protect your phone from scratches and chips while still having a great design.

Strong Points

Durable, name-brand screen protection

The Thin Flex Pixel Fold Case from OtterBox is a durable case meant to keep your foldable device safe from a few big drops. Known for its durability, the OtterBox Thin Flex features raised edges around both the inner and outer screens, so the impact of a drop isn’t maxed out, so the display can withstand most full-screen shatters. can be avoided.

If you want to keep your Pixel Fold safe no matter what, the OtterBox case is the way to go. Because of the extra protection, the folds are a little bulky both when folded and unfolded.

Strong Points

Kickstand Rich color variations Edge grip

Cons

Kickstand adds bulk

Part of the appeal of the Pixel Fold is that when unfolded, it functions as a mini-tablet of sorts. A kickstand has been added to the Dbrand Pixel Fold Grip Case, allowing owners to take full advantage of the increased internal screen size.

Perfect for streaming movies, viewing recipes, or reading eBooks, the kickstand makes the Pixel Fold even more useful. The only problem is that the kickstand adds a bit of bulk to the sides of the hinge when folded and doesn’t lay flat when the Pixel Fold is unfolded.

Strong Points

Official Google Product Silicone Case Raised Edges

Google’s official cases can be hit or miss at times, but the official Pixel Fold silicone cases look pretty solid as long as you know what you’re getting.

Being a silicone case, Google’s official case doesn’t offer much protection against drops. The listing says it can protect against drops, but a thin case like this pales in comparison to protection like the OtterBox case or Casetify’s Impact case. The silicone design provides a very comfortable grip for your phone, not easy to slip out of your hand, and well protects your Pixel Fold from minor scratches and chips. Since it is a Google official product, you can expect a good fit.

Strong Points

Screen and Body Protection Kickstand Hinge Protection

One thing many people worry about when it comes to foldable devices is that the hinge is the weak point and if damaged it can completely ruin an otherwise perfectly working device. Luckily, the Poetic Spartan series cases for the Pixel Fold completely cover the hinge with synthetic rubber and plastic strips.

In fact, this case covers the entire body of the phone, not just the screen, making it a good choice for those worried about damage to their foldable phones. The case can protect his Pixel Fold from even the worst of drops, but it adds another 3.52 ounces of weight to an already relatively heavy device. In addition, the full-body protection adds bulk, making it difficult for the Pixel Fold to fit in your pocket with the Poetic Spartan case.

Strong Points

MagSafe compatible Kickstand with luxurious leather design

Leather cases for the Pixel Fold are few and far between today, but the Kugew Magnetic Case offers fans of leather cases a great option that also adds convenient MagSafe compatibility.

Thanks to the magnetic ring on the back of the case, owners can use the full range of MagSafe products including wireless chargers, phone grips and credit card holders. The Kugew magnetic case is certainly stylish with its black and white color options, but the leather quality itself may not be as great. Real leather is very expensive, so it’s a great case for those who don’t want to spend a lot of money, but know that it won’t age or feel exactly the same as real leather. .

Strong Points

Mobile phone with clear color accent design Reputable brand Absorbs corner shocks

Cons

Drop protection not mentioned

If you like the look of your Pixel Fold, you may be tempted to buy a case. He wants to protect his phone from drops and drops, but on the other hand, the case hides the true beauty of his Pixel Fold.

Luckily, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid case is transparent, so buyers can appreciate the Pixel Fold’s design without worrying about chips or scratches. The case doesn’t claim drop protection, but it does say it’s designed to absorb impacts in the corners of the phone where damage is most likely to occur. If you’re looking for a simple case that protects your Pixel Fold without obscuring the original design, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid might be the case for you. It is meant to save the collapsible in the event of a particularly bad fall.

