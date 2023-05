Al Sadah urges engineers to embrace innovation

Dr. Mohamed bin Saleh Al-Sada, Chairman of Doha University of Science and Technology and former Minister of Energy and Industry of Qatar, at the council surrounded by dignitaries attending ITeQS 2023 organized by the Association of Business Professionals of India (IBPC Qatar). Photo: Tajudin.

Qatar’s former energy minister said at the recent IBPC Tech Qatar Summit (ITeQS 2023) that engineers from different fields should always work together and leverage innovation to drive change. There is a mastermind behind every innovation, solution, tool, and technology. Thanks to its strong and enlightened leadership, Qatar has achieved great things in this regard, said Dr. Mohamed bin Saleh Al-Sada, chairman of the Doha University of Science and Technology and former Minister of Energy and Industry of Qatar. Indian Business Professionals Council (IBPC Qatar) celebrated World Engineering Day for a Sustainable World and the 50th anniversary of India-Qatar bilateral relations with ITeQS on the theme of Engineering Innovation for a Resilient World Hosted 2023. Al-Sada said in his keynote speech. Continued: Since Qatar introduced and promoted innovations in various fields such as education, healthcare, and the environment, the Qatari government has managed and mitigated the risks of pandemics, built amazing engineering technologies, and responded to challenges of all kinds. I have dealt with it. Most notably, and most recently, Qatar hosted the world’s most successful and sustainable 2022 FIFA World Cup, delivering a major success story that shows the world just how capable, efficient and resourceful Qatar is. I was. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is a legendary achievement and a constant reminder to future generations of the value of having the wisdom, resilience and determination of His Highness Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani’s leadership Heritage. ITeQS 2023 will delve into the latest technological advances such as artificial intelligence (AI), ChatGTP and machine learning (ML), exploring the parallels of technology, innovation and sustainability with a strong focus on Qatar’s ecosystem . During the event, Mr. Arsada also led. Official launch of the Engineering and Innovation Awards for companies and professionals. The event was also highlighted by the launch of the IBPC Qatar App and a digital his wall depicting the faces of engineers who have contributed to Qatar’s development. At the event, Mr. Jaikrishnan Menon, IBPC President and Minister in Charge of Indian Embassy Mr. Angeline Premalatha. Another highlight of ITeQS 2023 was the panel discussion, which was attended by the following experts from Qatar: Dr. Hessa al-Jaber, Chairman of Es’hailSat and Malomatia, Former Minister of Information and Communication Technology of Qatar; Mr. Ibrahim Al-Jaida, Group CEO of Arab Technology Department; Sheikh Mansur bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Chairman of MBK Holding; Panelists emphasized the importance of business innovation, early technology adaptation, sustainable development strategies, and transformational opportunities in Qatar’s engineering. IBPC Qatar is the supreme body operating under the auspices of the Indian Embassy in Qatar, empowering its members and enriching Indian businesses and professionals to enhance trade and professional relations between India and Qatar. We provide a platform to create new opportunities.

