Stakeholders Seek Technology Solutions – The Sun Nigeria





… say that human activity is not environmentally friendly

by Henry Uche

Environmentalists, climate enthusiasts, and other practitioners of physical and environmental sciences are calling for the adoption of technology to address challenges related to climate change in Nigeria.

These organizations believe that developed economies around the world are meeting this challenge at a rapid pace and that their peoples live He argued that it provided a comfortable environment. Each will be: clean water and sanitation. Affordable clean energy. Sustainable cities and communities. and climate change countermeasures.

They said it was time for Nigeria, especially policyholders, oil companies and other Nigerian natural resource explorers, to make the health and well-being of Nigerians, especially those living in the Niger Delta region, a top priority. .

At the recently held Nigerian Climate Tech Innovation Bootcamp 2023 on Hybrids, leaders and experts in the fields of climate change, renewable energy and digital storytelling lamented Nigeria’s slow response to issues related to climate change. expressed.

The report, organized by The Connected Advocacy under the theme “Climate Tech: Digital Storytelling Techniques for Community Reporting to Amplify Climate Action,” presents a report led by Etinosa Antonia Ogbe-Aywanfo in Benin. University registrars stressed the importance of engaging the university community in such an important global effort. The issue of climate change.

As we all know, climate change is one of the most pressing issues facing our planet today, so we must reduce the impact of human activity on the environment and protect the health of current and future generations. We must act to build a sustainable future for

Meanwhile, organizer Professor Ujiro Igbudu, SDG Desk Office Director at the University of Benin, said Nigerians must be faithfully involved in promoting the net-zero ecosystem by 2060.

She said many are not interested or involved in promoting climate-friendly technologies due to low awareness, but a few are promoting these cutting-edge technologies to increase local mitigation actions. , argued that it should be encouraged.

With the myriad of problems caused by global warming and climate change, this first edition of the Climate Tech Innovation Bootcamp is very timely. It is the duty of all of us, she argued, to inspire us all to adopt climate change technology for a better and safer ecosystem.

Convener and Executive Director of Connected Advocacy, Prince Israel Oleka, said the idea is to combine traditional climate action, innovative technology and advanced technology in creating lasting solutions to the climate crisis at all levels. to bridge the gap between the approaches of

He said that tackling climate change requires a collective local-to-global effort, that the use of technology can help improve local performance, and that technology can play a major role in mitigating the climate crisis. said to be essential.

We have developed a web porter called Naija Climate Matters. Here you can share information about your findings, innovative solutions, the impact of the climate crisis affecting your local communities, and document loss or damage for quick action.

Moreso and Babawale Obayanju, co-founders of Tell That Story, have applied digital storytelling and innovative technology solutions in addressing climate change at all levels, including tactics within and outside the university community, and the development of digital solutions. advocated the use of

Robert (Bob) Tiptons, founder of Dark Sky Innovative Solutions, championed the use of technology to advance the process of adapting renewable energy technologies towards a safer world.

GLOBE Communications and Policy Advisor Samuel C. Okory lamented the level of loss and damage posed by greenhouse gases, while Climate Technology speaker Sunday Assige advocated for the energy transition and the environment for youth. Emphasized the enhancement of friendly innovative work opportunities.

This session will encourage participants to adopt the most powerful but underutilized tools (mobile phones and other devices) to tell environmental stories in all possible ways to solve the challenges of climate change. I asked. Climate change enthusiasts and development practitioners argued that it is time to act, and that all people must work together to save the planet from climate change disasters.

A Medical Consultant Reveals How Men Can Naturally And Permanently Treat Rapid Erections, Small Boys And Infertility Problems With No Side Effects… Click Here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sunnewsonline.com/climate-change-stakeholders-call-for-tech-solutions/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos