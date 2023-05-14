A great economic wave is coming for investors





Maybe we really aren’t that connected. Maybe we are making financial decisions based on the wrong economic data. And just because we’re all using the same incorrect information doesn’t mean it’s correct. As someone trying to figure everything out for my club members, I’m perplexed not because the possibilities are so hard to put together, but because the results are all wrong. When I said on CNBC last week that Wednesday’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) fundamentally overestimated some of its inputs, I knew I was falling down the rabbit hole of arrogance. I knew (CPI collects data from retailers and housing units to measure changes in the prices people pay for goods and services, such as fuel, utilities, and food.) My co-anchor David Faber believes I asked him how he knew that. I told him it was because I was doing a better job than the US Bureau of Labor Statistics calculating the index. “Sure,” David said with a laugh. But I meant it. I checked in with more people at the store and described the top 10 apparel retailers as a rip off. I also integrate e-commerce pricing and check sales regularly. It extends to the level of the bargain retailers I love so much, especially his Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI), my store in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. David said he couldn’t believe I knew better. I returned shortly after and muttered that one of the advantages of not having real life is that it gives us an edge over living people, such as the researchers who compile the data. Of course, you can see that these researchers are investigating many fields. But the question is, can they check in properly? Are they reading research that indicates this year is shaping up to be more of a promotional year than last year (i.e. lower prices, perhaps significantly lower)? Do they go to the store and write down the prices like I do? Do you compare COST prices with mall prices? Of course not. What makes me so stubborn about all this? Because when I was little, his father would take me to the sales call every Saturday. Pop sold boxes and bags to retailers, along with gift wrap, scotch tape, and stretch bands. Every week we traveled the Philadelphia area, South Jersey, Allentown, Burra Sinwyd, New Hope and more. Pop pulled over at the mall and held a bag of samples in one hand and me in the other. I still remember how much I liked it. I miss those strong hands that held my little feet. I didn’t really understand what my father was doing and why everyone seemed mean to him when he was so kind. But that was and still is a lot of salespeople. I went to shirt shops, menswear stores, jewelry stores, hobby shops, everywhere. Pop never sold because I liked Shakespeare, Renoir, and opera too much. He thought of it as something he had to do in order to survive. Perhaps he wanted to show me that there’s more to life than being kicked in the head by all the cashiers, assistant managers, and stockists. As I grew, he taught me more about what sells and why. He took me to Kmart, Sears, Kaldor, Bradley’s and explained why each one didn’t work. He then took me to Walmart (WMT) and explained step by step why his customers weren’t successful. When he took me to COST, he said Walmart had finally reached a point of rivalry, and given how many customers Walmart was wasting, no surprise. . If I had to sum it all up, I think he learned two big things. One was that my father really loved me, but that was questionable when we had political conflicts and after her mother died early. And his second, he learned how to find bargains. As you know, my father didn’t take me to these places. He returned from the war and told me about his first job. He sold slacks at Gimbels, but he was fired because he didn’t sell enough. He also studied all the pricing at that underdog department store. We needed the lowest price and Pop knew who had the lowest price. Do researchers know the lowest prices? Taught by a man who spent his life studying prices and thousands of hours driving prices into his son’s head with precision like a Black & Decker drill I wonder? No, I don’t know about some of these inputs and others, but I do know that they are not always correct. They may even be more wrong than right. I’ve run restaurants for a dozen years, studied pricing endlessly, trying to figure out exactly what attracts people and what keeps people away. I know how to talk to people in restaurant chains. The same goes for liquor stores. Ultimately, I know what to do with his CPI, but it’s a sloppy way to figure out pricing. I’m not saying CPI is all wrong. I am saying that it would be better to emphasize wages for those who are particular about it. At least I’d say it’s better, if not faster, on tables. Of course, the wage data is also old. please think about it. The most important data on wages is collected once a month, which is enough for the US government. Advertisers and marketers are collecting data every second. Do we really have to wait for data once a month? We can do it once an hour if we want, but governments have done it the same way for as long as I’ve been in this industry. Simply pass your contract to Adobe (ADBE), Salesforce (CRM), Alphabet (GOOGL), or Microsoft (MSFT). We will be a more informed nation and will rely less on speculation than we do today. But let’s get back to broader concerns. Not only am I untrustworthy of most government data, but I think it is poorly applied. We make so many decisions based on how the Federal Reserve reacts to this data, but somehow we believe it’s enough. Sure, it makes sense if you’re trading futures. However, it makes no sense to try to invest for the long term. I’m not talking here about how Warren Buffett did a lot of shopping after the Battle of Midway. What I’m talking about is how inflation degrades or destroys portfolios. For example, looking at apparel and rental prices and measuring them against difficult mortgage rates (note that the CPI only includes rental housing and apartments, not housing). , it’s not just that you can’t see the forest. Looking from the tree, you have the wrong tree. That’s unlike price changes on which the CPI depends, the big picture is the innovations big companies had to come up with to deal with massive retirements, big immigration walls and yes, massive deaths from the pandemic. because it comes from There are probably 4-5 million workers. Yes, I’m still missing real numbers on such basic stuff. In two years, there were enough innovations to track everything from Chipotle inventing the chippy tortilla-making robot to companies finding ways to do faster price checks and add cashierless machines. could not be promoted. Enterprise couldn’t get it done fast enough because there was a big mismatch in technology that he hadn’t yet admitted to his love for software. Our generation has generations of wealthy children who went on to become millionaire inventors and hedge fund managers thanks to enterprise software. It happened to be an area where smart people realized the money would come. They’re not there to be productive outside the office. Certainly not on the factory floor. too pedestrian. Not for sale. Not destructive enough. If there was a departure from enterprise software, it would be for fintech. Because mutual fund managers loved those stories. Automate human resources, digitize sales, and build a “buy now, pay later” mechanism. But nothing about how to make food cheaper or clothes cheaper. How can we bring in imported goods while keeping prices down and at the same time eliminating millions of high-paying jobs so that people will still have money to send their children to the stores that wiped out my father’s customers? It doesn’t say anything about how to get it cheap. A college that costs less than $90,000 a year. The discrepancy between technological innovation and national happiness is one of the most outrageous, sad, pathetic, greedy and disgusting trends of recent years. That lasted until someone finally destroyed everything and shattered the paradigm by a modern-day Leonardo da Vinci, Jensen Huang. The polymath and founder of NVIDIA (NVDA) believes that breaking the chain of Moore’s Law, which states that the number of transistors in an integrated circuit (IC) doubles approximately every two years, will eliminate waste. and decided that we could create something that could make the planet a better place. , was faster, cleaner, and more productive, so it didn’t cost much for a commoner like him. Seven years ago, Mr. Huang Sam He met a man named Altman and together, through trial and error, they devised something called Generative Artificial Intelligence. We’ve finally arrived at a way to make things fair again and have far less inflation. Of course, Jensen was a pretty loner telling people all this stuff. Perhaps I understood what Jensen was saying because I was still a kid who was taught to hold Pop’s hand. Perhaps he is much more patient with me than Pop is, so I can take his word for it. But here’s what I know now. Not only is the numbers the Fed relies on more fiction than fact, but we are at the apex of the largest wage deflationary spiral since NATFA and the opening of borders. From China to the United States We can all sweat about shutting down government agencies and breaking pacts. I worry about China, Taiwan, and the presidential election. myself? I’m just waiting for the real deflationary wave of wage deflation to hit us. And because of the ridiculous way we aggregate data, that wave will not only hit us, it will roll over us and drive our faces into the sand. It’s happening. Just jump over the waves. One might worry that deflation is a harbinger of recession, and that it is causing 10- and 20-year yields to flip. Don’t fear a wave of deflation or mistakenly think it’s not great for investors. You have to buy stocks at the worst possible moment. We have some in stock, so we can work together. (For a complete list of Jim Cramer Charitable Trust stocks, see here.) As a subscriber to Jim Cramer’s CNBC Investment Club, you will receive trade alerts before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling shares in the charitable trust’s portfolio. If Jim talks about a stock on his CNBC television, after issuing a trade alert he waits 72 hours before executing the trade. The Investment Club information above is subject to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, along with our Disclaimer. No fiduciary duty or obligation shall exist or be created by your receipt of any information provided in connection with The Investment Club. No specific results or benefits are guaranteed.

Shoppers look at the meat section at a Los Angeles supermarket on February 13, 2023.

Tama Mario | Getty Images News | Getty Images

