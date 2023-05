Google previews the future of tablet apps [Gallery]

Following the launch of the Pixel Tablet and Fold, several developer sessions at I/O 2023 focused on how to optimize your apps for the big screen. At the end of one talk, the Materials U team “gives a little preview of what’s going on.” [it] are planning [their] In the future, Google Apps will be available on big screens like tablets and foldable devices.

The preview during “Material You Guidance for the Big Screen” centered around three themes/principles in making a Material You film. These ideas are “still in progress” and the timescale is “within the next few years”, pointing to a world where Android apps on tablets and foldables will receive a lot of attention and development.

expressive

At Google, we believe that big screens are moments of daring expressiveness that smaller devices can’t.

Some examples of what you can do with a bigger screen and more space include:

“Under-the-finger icons built on Material Symbols.” Or, it facilitates a smooth transition from narrow to extra-wide, dynamically adapting to layout and pane changes.”

Google provided an example of a news app that leverages the Material 3 carousel to display varying amounts of information.

“By offsetting the icon instead of centering it within the button, you can draw attention to a specific action, such as page navigation.” The screen is large when you want to raise the volume, and the range of expression expands.” Energetic

“Shape is one of the most iconic and pervasive aspects of M3’s visual language.”

“Moving shapes can be emotional, fun and bring UI to life. They can make products feel more human, alive and engaging. They can communicate UI changes and hierarchy, effectively drawing the user’s attention to important elements, especially when you resize components relative to each other or apply unique shapes. It can enhance the responsiveness of your UI in a unique way, giving it a lively and alive feel.”

With the third principle, Google suggests a “more personal and bespoke” customizable UI.

“Expand tap targets like the call button to give you a little more space to separate functions, adjust panes to create a more focused workspace, and pinch zoom to have a little more intimate conversation with your friends. You can

The Google Docs example, where you can view a list of documents without leaving the document open, is very useful. On the other hand, it’s a nice change to be able to grab the list by dragging instead of the hamburger button in the top left corner.

One of the most interesting examples here is an app like Google Keep that lets you scroll down from the left edge to a panel containing profile avatars, search, new notes/lists/drawings/images. (Check out the cool transitions.)

“The flexible UI allows users to customize their environment. It also gives us the flexibility to recreate the UI to suit our needs.”

