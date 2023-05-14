Google’s Pixel 7a camera is great, but tablet is hard to sell in the UK





Opinion: It’s been a week full of drool-worthy new tech, but as always, we’re here to determine the winners and losers of the last seven days.

It may have been a short week here in the UK, but it was one of the busiest weeks of the year for tech announcements. Google kicks things off with AI, at the I/O conference, Sony unveiled his Xperia 1 V, and Huawei aims to win the tag for best camera phone with his P60 Pro 2 debuted the mobile phone of

We also reviewed arguably the best Nintendo Switch game, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and validated the Asus ROG Ally, which rivals Steam decks.

With all that in mind, who gets the honor of being this week’s winner, and who gets the wooden spoon?

Image credit (trusted review) Winner: I love the Pixel 7a’s camera

During its nearly two-hour I/O developer conference, Google didn’t spend much time talking about the three new pieces of hardware it launched. This shouldn’t come as a surprise, especially since I/O is generally aimed at the developer and all three of his devices, the Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a, which were leaked long before the event.

But it’s been a week or so since we got our hands on the Pixel 7a, and it feels like Google’s new mid-range phone could take a little longer.

For more on the $449/499 phone, check out our early Pixel 7a review. But the star of the show, as expected, is the new 64MP rear main camera. Google says the sensor is more than 70% larger than the one in the already very good Pixel 6a, so the improvement is obvious.

For the price, you won’t find a better camera phone. The Pixel 7a isn’t priced to match the possibly more expensive Pixel 7 Pro.

The Pixel 7a wasn’t the only new camera phone worth noting this week. We spent some time with the Huawei P60 Pro ahead of its European launch, and what a fantastic device it is. This phone isn’t far three times the price of the 7a, but he’s got one of the most compelling camera systems we’ve seen so far.

Loser: What happened to Pixel Tablet pricing in the UK?

Big G may have picked up the winning gong this week, but we also gave it to the losers. sorry.

Of all the Google hardware news this week, it wasn’t the Fold’s price or the fact that it would launch with a 2022 chipset. No, our biggest concern is the Pixel Tablet’s price in the UK.

The long teased Google tablet is now available in the US for a staggering $499 (about $400 straight before taxes and nothing added). It’s only $50 more than the cheapest iPad and comes with a super-convenient charging speaker dock that turns your tablet into a Nest Hub.

However, in the UK, the Pixel Tablet will retail for $599 ($750 straight), $100 more than Apple’s base tablet and on par with the $669 iPad Air.

This pricing strategy becomes even more confusing when paired with Pixel phones. The Pixel 7a retails for $449 in the UK and $499 in the US, while the Fold retails for $1749 and $1799 respectively. In comparison, I feel like tablets are being treated pretty badly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.trustedreviews.com/opinion/googles-pixel-7a-camera-wows-but-its-tablet-is-a-hard-sell-in-the-uk-4326407 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos