Building a regulatory ecosystem that promotes innovation and its regulation







Regulation for innovation Addressing complex data challenges and regulating emerging technologies requires multi-stakeholder collaboration

RIYADH: As we move into the digital age, emerging technologies are rapidly changing how societies and economies function. Businesses and economies are increasingly dependent on innovation, and governments must find ways to balance the need to protect their citizens and competition with the need to foster innovation.

Governments are becoming increasingly aware of the importance of these technologies and are beginning to take steps to ensure that their citizens have access to these technologies. In his two new publications, KPMG examines how governments can foster innovation and create efficient regulatory frameworks to ensure innovation thrives.

To better understand best practices for setting effective regulatory frameworks for innovation, KPMG reviewed regulatory initiatives in other key markets and assessed their applicability in Saudi Arabia. Together, the two publications take an in-depth look at the challenges faced in establishing effective regulation and the importance of striking a balance between promoting innovation and protecting constituents.

innovate the government

Aiming to build a culture of innovation, Saudi Arabia is investing heavily in building an innovation ecosystem that will bring digital transformation to its businesses.

In its first report, titled “Government Innovation – Driving Innovation to Deliver Better Public Services,” KPMG found that Saudi Arabia will dedicate part of its innovation efforts to the country, and digital government as a key effort. revealed its focus on This includes notable innovation programs under Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Program (NTP), as well as the establishment of innovation he hubs such as King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) and King Abdulaziz City of Science and Technology (KACST). will be

The Digital Government Agency (DGA) also supports the digital transformation of government agencies to deliver digital government services. Saudi Arabia rose to 31st place within the United Nations on the Electronic Government Development Index (EGDI), an improvement from 52nd place in 2018.

Dr. Summer Abdallah, Head of ICT Sector at KPMG in Saudi Arabia, commented that Saudi Arabia has a culture of innovation in terms of funding and political will. Government innovations are often aimed at improving living standards and creating jobs. How to measure the impact of innovation on government spending is one of the key objectives of our research.

KPMG says governments can play many roles in the innovation ecosystem, including innovation policy makers, capacity builders, capital providers, promoters and innovators. The publication mentions a culture of failure, building innovation capacity, and enabling an innovation ecosystem as key factors among the prerequisites for success.

Governments need to create an environment that fosters innovation. This includes investing in research and development, establishing supportive policies, and creating a culture of innovation within government itself. Abdallah said only by taking such measures can government agencies effectively innovate and have a positive impact on society.

Governments around the world are innovating to remain relevant and influential in a volatile, complex and ambiguous world. The ways in which government innovation creates value for citizens include improving access to government services, raising living standards, providing access to resources, protecting public welfare, fostering entrepreneurship, introducing new technologies, creation of employment opportunities, etc. A variety of innovative approaches are being used in different countries to address local concerns that affect communities and issues that spread across government agencies.

Regulation for innovation

On the one hand, regulation can have different kinds of effects on innovation, which can either encourage or limit it. It can ensure a certain level of openness and competition in product markets, focus research areas based on the needs of society, and ensure ground rules that are fair to all economic players in the process of innovation. increase.

In the second part of this series, Regulation for Innovation – Building a Regulatory Environment that Promotes Innovation, KPMG explores the topic of emerging technologies, their importance to society, and the key role of regulation.

Saudi Arabia has a regulatory framework in place to guide the country’s digital transformation and create an ecosystem that attracts foreign investment. In addition to introducing a regulatory framework to support the digital economy, Saudi Arabia also encourages regulation to foster entrepreneurship and new business ventures.

Various incentives can be offered to the private sector to facilitate the adoption of emerging technologies. Benefits include financial incentives, greater automation, greater flexibility for hybrid and remote work, higher employment rates, improved human resource management practices, competitive advantage, accurate decision-making, future market acquisition, etc. Moreover, the adoption of emerging technologies by the public sector has many positive effects, including economic, social and environmental impacts, creating opportunities for future prosperity and better government. That said, as emerging technologies increase labor productivity, more skills and capabilities are likely to be required in both the public and private sectors.

Citizens will have better access to, dependence on, and responsiveness to government as a result of the human-centered design introduced during the development of the solution. New technologies are expected to help reduce carbon footprint and can be applied to address environmental issues by reducing carbon footprint.

The pace of digital transformation and innovation has always outpaced the regulations that dictate it. Adapting to the changing environment and avoiding the obstacles to innovation caused by outdated regulations are ongoing global challenges, Abdallah said.

The rapid development of emerging technology markets requires a more responsive and participatory approach to co-designing policies and standards at both local and global levels. Companies globally need to work together to create a more unified approach to regulation of emerging technologies. , enabling innovation while keeping consumers safe. Governments also need to participate in this debate to ensure that regulation does not impede progress and development. Finally, companies must be held accountable for the ethical use of the technology they are creating.

Addressing the complex challenges of data and emerging technology regulation, ensuring the free flow of data across borders, protecting consumers and safeguarding fair competition will require multi-stakeholder cooperation, says Abdallah concluded Mr.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zawya.com/en/press-release/research-and-studies/kpmg-building-a-regulatory-ecosystem-conducive-to-innovation-and-regulating-it-cxs649wo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos