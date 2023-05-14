Weekly Poll: Who Will Buy a Google Pixel Fold or Pixel 7a?





Believe it or not, Google’s first foldable smartphone is finally here, along with the best Pixel a-series smartphone ever. What are your impressions of his two devices at this year’s Google I/O?

Well, let’s start with the Google Pixel Fold. The phone is already available for pre-order in the US for $1,800 and is only available in a few other major markets such as the UK, Germany and Japan, but that’s for the future.

This effectively means that Google Foldable’s only real competitor is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 (soon to be Z Fold5). The Pixel Fold has a very similar internal display, but it’s just 12.1mm thick (no gaps), compared to the Samsung model’s 14.2-15.8mm thickness.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

The width is much wider at 79.5mm and 67.1mm, but that’s because the 5.8 cover display has a squat aspect ratio of 17.4:9 (rather than Samsung’s much taller 23.1:9). The Google phone is also 20g heavier at 283g. The Pixel Fold also has the same IPX8 water resistance rating as Samsung, so your expensive phone will be protected from accidental liquid spills.

The Pixel phone stands out for its zoom capabilities, featuring a 5x periscope (112mm) with a 10.8MP sensor compared to the Z Fold4’s 3x telescope (66mm) with a 10MP sensor. The main camera uses a surprisingly small 1/2 48MP sensor with 0.8m pixels (versus 50MP 1.0m).

Other key differences worth mentioning include the difference between the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and the Tensor G2 with built-in chipset, Google algorithm and Google security acceleration. The Pixel Fold also has a larger 4,821mAh battery (vs. 4,400mAh). Charging is slow, but Samsung isn’t the speed devil.

Before we head to the polls, we should note that both phones are priced at $1,800 for 256GB units without discounts or promotions. So what about the Google Pixel Fold do you think made you jump to foldable devices?

The Google Pixel 7a is the first a-series smartphone to feature a high refresh rate screen (only 90Hz, but as fast as the Pixel 7), the first to support wireless charging, and the first to exceed 12MP for the main camera. . All of this comes at a cost.

7a is $500/510/450. For comparison, the Pixel 6a has a launch price of $450/460/400. This means the new model will cost more than the Galaxy A54 ($450), Poco F5 Pro ($480), Xperia 10 V ($450) and many other mid-range models.

In India, the Pixel 7a avoided a price hike, selling for 44,000 (and even cheaper due to some early discount sales) on par with the OnePlus 11R (40,000).

Samsung Galaxy A54 Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro Sony Xperia 10V OnePlus 11R

Read our hands-on review of 7a. There’s a lot to love about this phone, but it also has some Google-specific flaws. We already mentioned the 90Hz refresh rate, but it could have had smaller bezels (other than that, the display quality is great) and faster charging.

It doesn’t feel like there’s much point in buying a Pixel 7 unless it’s a great bargain. do you agree? Or is the Pixel 7a the phone you’ve been waiting for?

