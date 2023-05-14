The Power of Ideas Is Infinite, TD Doherty Tells Gaeltacht Tech Collectors





Young entrepreneurs and researchers from across Europe who gathered in Donegal Gaertacht last week for the MIT Innovators Under 35 Europe Awards said their efforts to address humanity’s greatest challenges underscored the importance of cooperation and partnership. It was said to show

We are attending @EmtechEurope MIT Innovators Under-35 in #GaothDobhair Donegal.

The event brings together some of Europe’s best technology leaders, researchers and innovators in the North West of Ireland.

Stay tuned #MITIU35Europe @UdarasnaG @donegalcouncil @Donegal_ie pic.twitter.com/yRx6tDMK1b

ERNAT Network (@ERNACT) May 12, 2023

“At a time when the urge to turn inward is strong in our world, this conference shows that it is important to be open rather than closed to new ideas,” said Shin Finn TD Pierce.・Mr. Doherty spoke to innovators from four continents for the conference. prestigious event.

Gaoth Dobhair at MIT Technology Review Innovators Under35 Europe #MITIU35Europe is very interesting pic.twitter.com/quTWpDldIb

Eunan McKinagin (@eunan) May 13, 2023

“Communities everywhere face common challenges, from healthcare and climate change to sustainability and conservation,” he said. “Our 35 innovators have shown how novel applications of technology in various fields, from artificial intelligence to biotechnology, can be leveraged to address common challenges. The results reveal a common denominator: the power of ideas is limitless when cultivated.”

Four

Greek Connections: Dr. Georgios Knownesis, President and Director of the Greek National Center for Scientific Research, Speaks at the Gaos Dobhair Assembly

Donegal’s TD is a Friday night celebration honoring 35 considered the greatest innovators of their generation, from 16 countries including Spain, France, Finland, Basque Country, Portugal, Ireland, England, Greece and Belgium I was speaking at a dinner party. , Netherlands, Romania, Luxembourg, Switzerland.

Yesterday I attended MIT Innovators Under 35 Europe. This was the second edition. There will be many innovations in the next few years. pic.twitter.com/8FN42bh8H7

Paulo Quicoli (@pauloquicoli) May 13, 2023

A few days before the award ceremony, the innovators traveled to Delhi for a meeting at the University of Ulster’s Magee Campus, where they met with local schoolchildren to discuss entrepreneurial solutions to the energy crisis and visited Darus na Geertacht. Attended a conference at the business park. With Gaos Dob hair.

I am delighted to be the keynote speaker at the MIT Technology Review Innovators Under 35 Europe this morning at GTeic Gaoth Dobhair. It’s great that a conference like this is held in rural Ireland and celebrates our connection to the world. Thanks to everyone involved for putting this together. pic.twitter.com/RFceTWhvqF

Charlie McConalogue (@McConalogue) May 12, 2023

Among those attending the conference were Georgios Knownessis, director of the Greek Center for Scientific Research in Athens, and Niklas Bergmann, adviser to the European Commission’s 10 Billion Innovation Fund.

Four

Focus on Innovation: The MIT Tech Conference includes John Kelpie, CEO of the City of Delhi and Strabane Council, Basque innovator Naroa Colletti, Minister Charlie McConnalogue, Donegal County Council’s Anne-Marie Conlon, Dulce – Mr. Toms Sochin, CEO of Na Geltafta, and Mr. John McLaughlin, CEO of Donegal Co., attended.Council

Pierce Dougherty said he was particularly proud to welcome visitors in the heart of Gaeltacht, praising the growing innovation hub in the northwest. “Innovation is the engine of economic development,” he added. “A foundation for new jobs and a higher standard of living. Me and my Party Singh Phing are fully committed to investing in and supporting research and development in the region and across our country.”

World-class #innovation at #MITInnovators Awards Under 35 for Europe in #Donegal Hills @OFlynnATU @atu_ie President Opening Night of Awards Ceremony Inspiring and surprising levels of innovation and creativity . A bright future awaits pic.twitter.com/Cw3zvb3MBO

Michael Margay (@michaelmargey) May 12, 2023

Speaking at the conference’s opening reception at Guadalajara’s Crisll distillery on Thursday, May 11, Mexico-based Giancarlo di Veche described the award-winning innovators as “pioneers and visionaries. A bright person,” he praised. “This event is a powerful testament to the role of innovation in shaping our world, and I personally believe deeply in that role as CEO of Unosquare. We live in a time when the boundaries between what is possible are continually being redefined, and this room is filled with architects of that redefinition.”

Four

Pride: Donegal TD Pierce Dougherty speaking at the Innovators Gala

Di Vece’s technology company has offices across the United States, Mexico and Boliba, and employs approximately 80 people in Belfast. “Ireland holds a special place in my heart and I couldn’t be happier to be a part of all the activities that shine a spotlight on this beautiful country. It has helped us build a thriving business.” The spirit of Ireland, its history of resilience and its promising future all contribute to creating an environment in which innovation thrives. ”

But the head of UnoSquare said more young people should be encouraged to choose science education. “We need more dreamers, more doers… So let’s continue to inspire and develop the next generation of technology leaders. Creating a smarter, more efficient world.” Let us continue to push the boundaries of what is possible and be more compassionate and more inclusive.”

Do you have anything to say regarding this issue? If so, please submit a letter for publication to Conor McParland, [email protected], or to Anthony Neeson, Editor of Andersonstown News/North Belfast News, Teach Basil, 2 Hannahstown Hill, Belfast BT17 0LT Please write a letter to

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://belfastmedia.com/power-of-ideas-is-limitless-doherty-tells-gaeltacht-tech-gathering The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos