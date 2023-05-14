How to use Google Authenticator





Yes, two-factor authentication is an important layer of security that you add to your online accounts, but it still leaves you vulnerable to hacking if you receive a code via text message. A better way to manage these quick codes is to use an authenticator app like Google Authenticator or Twilio Authy. When using an authenticator app, multi-factor codes are available within the app instead of text.

Want to switch from the 2FA process managed by SMS messages to a more secure option? Here’s how to get started with Google Authenticator, recent changes to the app, and how to access codes within the app. increase.

How do I set it up?

First, download the app on your smartphone or tablet. Google Authenticator is available for iOS and Android. Open the app and tap the “Get Started” button. You can choose to log in with your Google account or use the app without logging in. Once logged in, Google Authenticator saves his 2FA data. More on this later.

The next step is to select an online account to set up using Google Authenticator. Websites you visit often may support multi-factor authentication through apps. From Amazon and Gmail to TikTok and Dropbox, the steps are slightly different, but the overall process is basically the same.

Once you’ve chosen your account, the rest of the setup can be done in one of two ways. You can scan the QR code using your smartphone’s camera or enter the code manually.

Let’s use Amazon’s login process as an example. The first option is to log into your Amazon account on your laptop and[アカウント]go to the page and[ログインとセキュリティ]is to choose Then, on the next page, click Turn on Two-Factor Authentication and click Get Started. The pre-selected option is to receive the code via text message. Select the Authenticator app option instead.

After you see the QR code on your laptop screen, open the Google Authenticator app on your phone. Tap the plus sign in the bottom right corner of the app and scan the QR code. Determines whether the app is allowed access to the camera. Otherwise, you will have to enter the code manually. When I scan the barcode with my phone, the expired code pops up in the app and keeps getting regenerated. Then enter the 6-digit code into your laptop. Complete the setup process, recognizing that older devices may require a special login process for 2FA codes.

What’s new?

In the past, a common criticism of Google Authenticator was that all codes were locked to one mobile phone. If your device is lost or stolen during a lively night out with friends, it can be difficult or impossible to access your connected accounts. Similarly, if you upgrade your phone, it can be tedious to scan all the QR codes for sites and services, or export and import to a new device to reconfigure everything.

In addition to some design changes, Google recently added the ability to sync your code between Google accounts. If you’re using an authenticator app, you’ll see a green cloud with a checkmark in the upper-right corner next to your profile picture to indicate that your code is synced. You must be logged in to use this feature, so if you’re using Google Authenticator without being logged in, you can either log in and save your information to your account, or export your data to a new device the traditional way. Note that you need to import

ok give me that code now

The setup is now complete and the code is synced with your Google account. what’s next? When you log into an account you’ve connected to Google Authenticator, open the app, find the permanent code associated with that account, and use it to complete the process.

Looking for more ways to protect your online accounts? Authenticator apps aren’t the only option for added security. In fact, using a physical security key can further protect your most important logins.

