Does the federal government have an innovation strategy? CCI’s Ben Bergen isn’t sure





The President of the Canadian Innovators Council answers questions submitted about innovation policy.

This week’s episode of the BetaKit Podcast is a continuation of our popular AMA series. We will convince a special guest to appear on the show and answer your questions about Canadian technology and technology from a Canadian perspective. But thanks to our guest Canadian Council of Innovators (CCI) President Ben Bergen, the theme includes funky and fresh themes. It’s always an innovation policy for everything.

“I don’t always know if governments understand what an innovation strategy is.” – Ben Bergen, CCI

This episode covers the government’s big innovation file, Open Banking, the newly named Canadian Innovation Corporation, the long-awaited SR&ED review, and most of Bill C-27, with some apt references to the “branch economy.” I am taking it in. It may seem like a cliché, but there’s a reason for it. The federal government is lagging behind on almost every file.

Now, why is that the question we posed to Bergen, but like most of his answers in this episode, he’s rocking.

“Governments know how to put money in, how to make announcements,” Bergen said. “But do governments understand how to get to the higher pyramids of Maslow’s actual innovation policy? Because I’ve actually seen it exist.”

Is Bergen running for Canada’s next Minister of Industry? No, but a sort of Grand Marshal role in guiding all relevant stakeholders towards coherent and impactful innovation policy. I’m sure he would be happy to do that.

