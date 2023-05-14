Indian watchdog probes Google’s in-app payment fees





Indian regulators have reportedly launched an antitrust investigation into Google.

An investigation by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) centers on the service fees Google charges for payments made within its apps, citing undisclosed documents seen by Reuters on Friday (5 May). 12th) reported.

The CCI investigation into Google’s User Choice Billing system follows complaints from some companies that their fees violated previous antitrust laws, according to the report.

According to the report, in a directive issued by the CCI in October 2022, Google will not require developers to use its own in-app payment system and pay a fee of 15% to 30%, instead of using a third-party payment system. You must allow the use of billing.

In addition to its in-app payment system, Google now offers User Choice Billing, which allows alternative payments. However, according to the report, businesses note that UCB charges service fees ranging from 11% to 26%.

The CCI investigation asked Google about its in-app payment system, User Choice Billing and data sharing policies, and the company is expected to respond within four weeks, according to the report.

When asked for comment by PYMNTS, a Google spokesperson said the company is committed to complying with local laws and regulations. Implemented the change and followed the instructions of the CCI. He said he looked forward to engaging constructively with CCI.

The tech giant has said in the past that the fees will allow it to invest in app stores and mobile operating systems, distribute operating systems for free, and provide tools and services to developers, according to the report. .

Google expanded User Choice Billing availability to India and several other countries in September, enabling third-party payment options for developers on the Google Play store, allowing developers to pay the usual 15 He said the ~30% service fee would drop by a quarter. % is when you choose to use third-party billing options.

Android has always been a unique open operating system, and we continue to evolve the platform while maintaining our ability to invest in the ecosystem, increasing the choices available to developers and users, a Google spokesperson said. said at the time.

User Choice Billing debuted six months earlier in March 2022. At that time, Google and Spotify announced a new agreement that allows users to download Spotify from the Google Play store and choose to pay with either Spotify’s payment system or Google Play Billing.

