Georgia Tech Golf Set NCAA Salem Regional Men’s Golf Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket





THE FLATS Georgia Tech will begin its 32nd-ever NCAA Championship Finals challenge Monday at the NCAA Salem (SC) Regional Conference at The Cliffs at Kiowee Falls. It is one of six regional qualifying tournaments to be held Monday through Wednesday across the United States to determine the 30-team berth for the NCAA Division I Men’s Championship, which begins May 26 in Scottsdale, Arizona. be.

The top five teams from each regional qualifier will advance to the NCAA Championship. Tech is Salem’s second seed, behind North Carolina, the nation’s second-ranked team. According to Golfstat, the remaining contenders are Texas A&M (14), San Diego State (23), Georgia Southern (26), Arkansas (35), Purdue (38), New Mexico (47), Clemson (54) and Furman (58). ), Middle Tennessee (64), Northern Illinois (127), Long Island (186), Longwood (201).

Tech University, who won the 19th Annual Atlantic Coast Conference Championship in April, San Diego State (Mountain West), Northern Illinois (Central America), Long Island (Northeast), Longwood (Big South) ) automatically qualify for the conference championship title. Clemson University is the host institution.

The Yellowjackets have played in the NCAA regional tournament for 25 consecutive years, and the 32nd time in 34 years that the NCAA has adopted a regional qualifier format for the championship. It was not carried out due to the influence of viral infections) ).

Tech University has competed in three tournaments at NCAA regional venues and qualified for the Clemson Invitational at The Cliffs in 2016, 2017 and 2019. The Yellowjackets went 52-under 812 over 54 holes to win by 11 strokes. Most recently, he surpassed Duke in 2019. It was Tech’s third-lowest score for par and fourth-lowest overall score for 54 holes in program history.

Tech finished second in 2017 with a 9-over 873 and 12th in 2016 with an 8-over 872, both at the same golf course.

Tech University has been to the NCAA Championship Finals seven times in the past decade (including the last three), finishing fourth in 2019 (Pullman, Washington), third in 2021 (Tallahassee, FL), and last year #1 (Columbus, California). Ohio). Four of last year’s five tech starters returned this season.

The second-seeded Yellow Jackets will be paired with North Carolina and Texas A&M in the first two rounds, which begin on the first tee at 8:00 am. Teams and individuals will be repaired according to their scores after 36 holes.

TEAM UPDATE Tech was ranked as high as 8th in the Golfstat rankings this spring and is currently in 11th, and holds a season-high 5th place in the Golfweek/Sagarin Index. The Yellowjackets won the 2022-23 ACC Championship in April for the first time of the 2022-23 season after finishing runner-up four times in the last five tournaments.

The strength of the Tecs schedule ranks eighth on the Golfweek/Sagarin Index, where the Jackets are 29-23-3 against the top 25 teams in the nation according to the index, and 25-24 according to Golfstat. 3 minutes.

Statistically, Tech University ranks 7th in the nation for average individual score (71.04), 3rd for average final round score (70.31), 11th for par 3 scores, 12th for par 4 holes, and 6 for par 4 holes. ranked first. Par 5.

Four of the five starters who rocked the Tech team at last year’s ACC Championship are back. Head coach Bruce Heppler will use the same starting line-up that appeared in the Jackets’ first five tournaments this spring, including All-ACC winners Conor Howe, Christo Lamprecht and Ross Steelman.

Lamprecht is a 6-8 junior from South Africa, a Ben Hogan Trophy semi-finalist, top-ranked player on the international team for the 2023 Palmer Cup, winner of the autumn Inverness Invitational and top-10 finish. entered in. Each of Techs’ five spring events, including runner-up finishes at the Watersound Invitational, Ringer Longer Invitational, The Goodwin, and a ninth-place finish at the ACC Championship.

A fifth-grader from Ogden, Utah, Howe has top-10 finishes in the last three Tecs events (Ringer Longer Invitational, The Goodwin, and ACC Championship). A senior from Columbia, Missouri, Steelman finished in the top 10 in six of the seven tournaments he’s played in this year, including all five this spring. Steelman also scored the winning goal in each game of the Techs ACC Championship against Duke and Wake Forest.

Singaporean freshman Tai Hiroshi has two wins this fall (Maui Gym Individual, University of Georgia Golf Club) and two Top 10 finishes this spring, including runner-up in medal play at the ACC. In the championship, he lost to Wake Forest’s Michael Brennan in a three-hole playoff. Senior Bartley Forrester (Gainsville, Georgia) rounded out the starting five with a tie for 14th at Water Sound and a tie for 11th at The Goodwin.

Sophomore Benjamin Reuter (Naarden, Netherlands), who has played in five tournaments this year and has two top-10 finishes, is a substitute player for the Yellow Jackets.

Lamprecht (No. 7) and Steelman (No. 17) are Tex’s top two players on the Golfstat rankings, with Lamprecht ranked No. 6 and Steelman No. 9 on the Golfweek/Sagarin Index. Howe is in the top 100 in both rankings (50th by Golfstat and 55th by Golfweek/Sagarin). Forester ranks 99th on the Golfstat and Thailand ranks 91st on the Sagarin Index.

Christ Lamprecht is a top-ranked player in tech companies by both Golfstat and Golfweek/Sagarin ratings. (Photo credit: Andy Meade)

Tournament Information 81 teams and 45 individuals will compete in six regional qualifying tournaments for a spot in the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship Finals. The top five teams and one individual from each region advance to the finals (30 teams and six individuals total), which will take place May 26-31 at the Greyhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Each NCAA region is a 54-hole stroke play event with 13 teams and 10 individuals or 14 teams and 5 individuals. Technology is part of a regional area of ​​14 teams and 5 individuals. The top seeds in each region are Top Vanderbilt in Auburn, Alabama, No. 2 Salem, North Carolina, No. 3 East Lansing, Illinois, No. 4 Arizona State (Las Vegas, Nevada) and No. 4 Arizona State (Las Vegas, Nevada). . 5 Texas Tech University (Norman, Oklahoma), 6 Pepperdine (Morgan Hill, California)

The cliffs at Keowie Falls, the site of the Salem Regional, are par 72, 7,126 yards and were designed by Jack Nicklaus. Water appears on 12 of the 18 holes.

Competition will begin on the 1st and 10th tees at 8:00am ET each day of the tournament.

Ross Steelman finished 12th or higher in all five stroke-play events this spring. (Photo credit: Andy Meade)

