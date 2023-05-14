Norway revolutionizes ferries with Chinese electro innovation





Norway continues to electrify all modes of transport, including cars, buses and ferries, to maintain its global leadership in electric mobility users per capita and to meet ambitious emissions targets. .

“Our next step is to electrify our high-speed ships, which is a bit of a challenge,” Pal Espen Jensen, boat charging manager in Oslo, told CGTN. “We will try to use a battery exchange system inspired by the automotive industry.”

Oslo’s three electric city passenger ferries operate at low speeds, carrying up to 600 passengers each, making them Norway’s busiest public commuter lines. The batteries in these boats are charged using charging equipment when the vessel is docked at a particular ferry landing.

The ship’s speed is 30 knots (55 km/h), so it takes too long to charge the large batteries. So Oslo decided to set up the world’s first ferry, where batteries are changed each time the boat berths in port, inspired by Chinese automaker Nio’s battery exchange station.

Electrifying high-speed ferries was a challenge, but Norway seems to have found a solution. /Gasser/CGTN

“Especially in the early stages, the inspiration from China was very important,” says Stür Portvik, who heads the electromobility division in the Norwegian capital.

“We have seen in cities like Shenzhen that it is actually possible to electrify all buses and taxis, and that is what we are trying to emulate.”

Like Shenzhen, Oslo’s entire fleet of city buses will be electrified by the end of the year.

In the Norwegian capital, it is already difficult to find burning vehicles on the streets. /Gasser/CGTN

Many new electric car brands from China, now the world’s largest EV maker, have chosen Oslo as their first base to enter the European market. The decision is supported by Norway’s 2025 target of zero emissions for all new passenger cars and tax incentives for EV buyers.

“We have a lot of Chinese brands,” says Portvik. “They are very competitively priced and offer a very good product, which has helped drive the overall transition to zero-emission vehicles.”

From Oslo city center, numerous ferries take passengers to nearby islands. /Gasser/CGTN

Although China’s overall investment in Europe fell by almost a quarter last year, electric transport appears to be the Chinese government’s top priority on the continent.

Chinese battery makers are investing heavily in new production facilities in Europe, but questions remain over whether Beijing and Brussels can get closer through green cooperation.

