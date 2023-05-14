Put the phone down: How to unplug it using Google’s Digital Wellbeing for Android





Are you smartphone dependent? Many of us can’t seem to stop checking our emails, texting people, visiting Facebook, and taking selfies. Usually done at the most inopportune time. iPhone users can take advantage of Screen Time, and Android users can take advantage of Google’s Digital Wellbeing.

What is Google’s Digital Wellbeing app?

The feature presents itself as a dashboard showing how much time you spend on individual apps, how often you unlock your phone, and how many notifications you receive. The dashboard also provides timers to limit app usage time, access to good night options, and an easy way to turn off notifications for each app.

Digital Wellbeing is built into many (but not all) Android devices. Look for the “Digital Wellbeing” option in the “Settings” menu. If you don’t see it, and your device supports the app, install the app from Google Play (opens in new window). Some options in Digital Wellbeing vary slightly depending on the device and OS version, but most of the core features are consistent.

How to check screen time data

[設定]Go to[Digital Wellbeing](some devices show Digital Wellbeing and Parental Controls). The Digital Wellbeing dashboard shows a pie chart showing how much time you spent on your phone over the course of the day. The graph breaks down the time spent on specific apps by assigning different colors to each app.

Tap on a specific app or circle color to see more details. By default, it shows how many hours you used the app that day, but you can drill down to see the hourly rate.

You can also change the Screen Time data to the number of notifications you receive from apps or the number of times you open apps per day or hour.

Or get an overview of usage time for all open apps. From the Digital Wellbeing main menu, tap the center of the pie chart to see a dashboard showing your total time spent today and over the past few days. Swipe down to see total usage time for individual apps.

If you have certain apps that you use frequently, or only use them when you want to avoid using your phone, Digital Wellbeing offers several different ways to reduce your usage. From the main screen of Digital Wellbeing, pay attention to the “How to disconnect” and “Reduce interruptions” sections.

How to set the timer

If you want to set timers for individual apps, tap the dashboard entry to set timers for individual apps. Find the app you want to restrict and tap the hourglass icon. You can select any time period from 5 minutes to 23 hours 55 minutes.

After the time expires, the app will be paused and a message will pop up on the screen stating that the app has expired and will resume tomorrow. After that, the app itself is greyed out on the home screen and app drawer. However, if you absolutely must use the app, you can always turn off or reset the timer.

How to turn on bedtime mode

To limit cell phone use before bed,[切断方法]and[就寝時モード]Select an option.[今すぐオンにする]Tap to immediately switch to bedtime mode. This will mute your phone, darken your wallpaper and turn your screen to black and white.

[就寝時間のルーチン]You can also tap to schedule Bedtime mode automatically.[スケジュールを使用する], set the start and end times for Bedtime Mode, and turn it on or off. You can also tap on a specific day to adjust the schedule if you prefer different times for weekdays and weekends.

You can also enable “Turn on while charging” if you want Bedtime Mode to turn on when you plug your phone in at night.

This feature can be further customized from the Customize section. In this menu you can set Do Not Disturb to turn on during bedtime, change what Bedtime mode does to your phone, and turn off Bedtime mode when your next alarm goes off. You can also set

How to enable focus mode

You can also disable and suspend certain apps and hide notifications in focus mode. From the Digital Wellbeing main menu,[切断方法]under the section[フォーカス モード]Tap. Check the apps you want to disable and tap “Turn on now” to pause them immediately.

Editor’s pick

Tap Set Schedule to set specific days and times to disable selected apps. Similar to Bedtime mode, you can choose the start and end times and the days of the week for which the schedule is active.

How to disable notifications

If you want to reduce the amount of notifications your app sends, use[中断を減らす]section of[通知を管理する]You can select an entry. The app notification screen shows the time of the most recent notification for each app.

Tap the down arrow to switch from Most Recent Notifications to Most Frequent Notifications. Switching off the apps you don’t want to receive notifications for can make your phone a little less cluttered.

Enable good night mode

[中断を減らす]under the section[おやすみ]to fine-tune the settings for this feature. You can set contacts, apps, and alarms that can bypass the good night block to keep you informed. You can also set a schedule and decide if you want to receive sound and visual cues from notifications when Do Not Disturb is active.

Flip to activate Sea and Heads Up

If you have a Pixel phone, additional options for Do Not Disturb are available. From the main Digital Wellbeing screen, you can also enable Flip to Shh to automatically put your phone into good-night mode when you place your phone face down on a flat surface.

Another option to enable is heads-up. This will send you a reminder if you’re walking while looking at your phone, reminding you to pay attention to your surroundings.

Show Digital Wellbeing in your apps list

Digging into your phone’s settings to control your Digital Wellbeing can be tedious. To find tools more easily,[中断を減らす]In the apps list at the bottom of the section[アイコンを表示]switch on. When this option is on, you can swipe up on the home screen to see the list of apps. You can then find the Digital Wellbeing icon among your other apps or even add it to your home screen for quicker access.

