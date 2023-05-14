Consumers Will Not Decrease Mobile Spending: Kiplinger Predictions





The pace of innovation in the telecommunications industry is unstoppable. So Kiplinger’s experienced Letters team keeps you abreast of the latest developments and forecasts (get the free issue of Kiplinger’s Letters or subscribe).

Subscribe to get the latest updates first, but in a few days we’ll publish many (but not all) of our forecasts online. Here’s what’s new…

Recent news from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC (opens in new tab)) includes everything from mobile radar alerts to warn drivers of children left in dangerously hot cars. It contains some interesting updates, such as rules for blocking radio waves for various innovative technologies. Mobile radio waves that can detect hand gestures and breathing. It will make it easier for companies to deploy wireless technologies such as drones, virtual reality and radar.

Subscribe to Kiplinger Personal Finance

Become a smarter, more informed investor.

Save up to 74%

Sign up for Kiplinger’s free e-newsletter

Receive the best investment, tax, retirement, personal wealth management and more expert advice directly to your email to help you profit and prosper.

Receive the best expert advice directly to your email and get profitable and prosperous.

The FCC’s decision to preserve airwaves for current and future satellite services is a win for the space industry. His DISH (opens in new tab) TV provider will suffer losses as it pushes to license mobile terrestrial services to operate on airwaves.

However, the FCC says it will continue to consider expanding its use. Expanded call blocking requirements may help a little, but don’t expect miracles from the current prevalence of spam and scam calls. The FCC is extending specific call blocking rules to more voice service providers in the call chain. The agency continues to grapple with new ways to combat fraudulent robocalls.

Household mobile and internet spending unlikely to decline

One industry built to withstand inflation and recession is telecommunications. Consumers aren’t planning to downgrade their home or mobile plans anytime soon, according to a new study by market research firm Recon Analytics (opens in new tab).

A February survey asked about 7,000 people in which areas they plan to cut spending over the next six months. Respondents said they would cut their electricity bills, heating bills and car payments before using home internet and mobile services.

Only 8% had plans to reduce spending on mobile services and home internet. The top choices for spending savings were dining out (50%), clothing/shoes (39%), streaming media (19%), cable TV (16%) and gas (14%).

Of the small percentage of telecom customers who plan to cut their traffic, many will switch to newer providers offering similar plans at lower prices, Recon Analytics said. Home Internet and mobile services are cumbersome services, and most consumers are reluctant to switch providers because they are too lazy to switch providers.

This prediction first appeared in the Kiplinger letter. Since 1925, this letter has helped millions of business owners and investors profit by providing reliable business and economic forecasts—and what they expect from Washington. Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Letter or subscribe.

read more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kiplinger.com/business/consumers-wont-cut-mobile-internet-spending-kiplinger-economic-forecasts The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos