5 tips to speed up Google Chrome

Q: Chrome seems slow (using Windows), should I consider another browser or is there anything I can do to speed it up?

A: Google’s Chrome browser is used by over 60% of the world and is by far the most popular browser and one of the fastest.

Due to its worldwide popularity, so many great extensions have been created.

However, this large number of extensions can be one of many reasons for a significantly slower browsing experience.

As a quick test, I closed all tabs, restarted Chrome, opened an incognito window (Ctrl-Shift-N) and the extension does not load. If everything seems fast, you should start here.

Unnecessary extensions

Each extension increases the task load on Chrome, so disabling or removing extensions makes it easy to see if they’re the culprit.

To manage your extensions, click on the three vertical dots in the upper right corner of your browser window and select[その他のツール],[拡張機能]then select

This will show installed extensions with a blue slider in the bottom right corner of each item. Slide to the left to disable extensions. If you don’t want the extension,[削除]Click the button.

memory saver

Like most users, we tend to open many tabs and keep them open for long periods of time. Each tab you open increases memory usage and can slow down your computer.

Closing tabs you don’t need works great, but if you want to keep all tabs available,[その他のツール]of the menu[拡張機能]just below the options[メモリ セーバー]Try turning the option on.

This tells Chrome to deactivate tabs that you’re not currently using and to reload tabs when you visit an inactive tab. If you have sites that you don’t want to deactivate in the background, you can add them to the Always keep these sites active list.

Add working memory

If you find yourself unable to break the habit of opening too many tabs, adding more RAM (random access memory) will give your computer more space to manage the load.

When your computer runs out of working memory, it creates temporary working memory on your hard drive, which is very time consuming.

clear cache

All browsers save elements of websites that you visit, so that the next time you visit, the locally saved elements can be used to load pages faster.

Over time, the cache can fill up and stored files can become corrupted, slowing performance.

Please note that some of what is stored in the cache is a cookie that allows you to automatically log in to your commonly used online accounts. If you clear your cookies, you will be asked to sign in the next time you visit these websites.

Malware and updates

Be sure to run a full malware scan and click next to the three dots in the top right corner[アップデート]means that Chrome has downloaded the update and you will need to restart your browser to complete the process.

Ken Colburn is the founder and CEO of Data Doctors Computer Services (datadoctors.com). If you have any technical questions, ask us at facebook.com/DataDoctors or @TheDataDoc on Twitter.

