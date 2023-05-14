Google is revamping search with AI to compete with Microsoft’s new Bing, everything you need to know





By Divyanshi Sharma: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella called Google the “800-pound gorilla” of the online search market at the time of the new Bing launch. For years, Google dominated the search space, but that all changed when Microsoft announced an all-new AI-powered Bing. Bing was launched as an attempt to redefine how people find out things online, generating on demand an overview of all the information that exists on the Internet about a topic.

Google has also announced that it will make new AI-powered search tools available to users in the future, and it seems that it wants to reclaim its position as the king of AI search. The announcement was made during Google’s annual giant event, Google I/O.

AI Reborn in Google Search

Similar to Microsoft’s AI-powered Bing, Google Search will combine information from the internet and present it to users in an integrated way. Today, when you search for anything on Google, you are presented with a list of links to web pages and have to sort through the various links to get the information you need.

At Google I/O, presenter Cathy Edwards said Google Search will do all the work for you, showing an AI-generated overview above the search results. In addition to this, Google will also focus on making its search approach more “visual” and will also include some images in the results.

But what about the links to the original web page? These links are there, but if the user wants to dig deeper, the user has to scroll through the AI-generated overview to reach the original link. I have.

During the event, Edwards gave a live demo of how search will work in the future. She entered the question “Why do whales like to sing?” Now when I type this question into a Google search, I get several links based on how it ranks on Google. However, according to her live demo by Edwards, a Google search first shows a summary of her AI-generated response, followed by some links.

Here’s an image of what Google Search looks like today and what it might look like in the future.

This new Google search is not available to everyone at this time. The company hasn’t specified when the all-new Google search engine will debut, but each debut is sure to change the way people search for things online.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella talks about competing with Google Search

When the new Bing was announced, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in an interview with The Verge that having healthy competition in the search market would make more money not only for the company itself, but also for publishers and advertisers. said it would bring He went on to say that when it comes to the search engine market, Google is “the 800-pound gorilla in this space,” but the innovation Microsoft brings will definitely make them want to come out and “dance.” .

he said: “First of all, I have the utmost admiration for Google and what they do. We just want us to innovate.Today was the day that brought more competition to search.We’ve been working on it, believe me, I’m 20. Been working on it for years and I’ve been waiting for it but at the end of the day they’re 800 lb gorillas and that’s who they are. We want to go out there and show that we can dance, and we want people to know what we’ve created.

He also said that even if Google dominates the market by a wide margin, “having other competitors means that search share is evenly spread, allowing publishers to pull traffic from multiple sources.” It will help us get it,” he said.

“Google dominates this market by a wide margin,” he said. Let’s call it a distributed search share, which helps publishers get traffic from multiple sources, and advertisers get more prices.Therefore, publishers make more money. , advertisers earn more money and users get great innovations.”

— end —

