Google, how do you ask AI the right questions?





A few weeks ago my spouse and I made a bet. I said ChatGPT couldn’t copy the way I write smartwatch reviews. I had already asked the bot to do it months ago and the results were laughable. My spouse bet that asking ChatGPT the exact same thing would yield much better results. My problem, they said, is that I don’t know what questions to ask to get the answers I want.

Unfortunately they were right. ChatGPT wrote much better reviews as did mine when my spouse asked.

That memory crossed my mind while blogging at Google I/O. This year’s keynote was basically his two-hour dissertation on AI, how it impacts search, and all the ways AI can boldly and responsibly improve our lives. . Many were beautiful. But when Google openly admitted that asking AI the right questions is hard, I got chills down my spine.

During a demo of Duet AI, a suite of tools built into Gmail, Docs, and more, Google showed off a feature called Sidekick that can proactively provide prompts that change based on the workspace document you’re working on. In other words, it prompts you how to do it by telling it it can do it.

This popped up again later in the keynote when Google demoed a new AI search result called Search Generative Experience (SGE). SGE takes all questions typed into the search bar and generates a mini report or snapshot at the top of the page. There are additional questions at the bottom of that snapshot.

As someone whose job is to ask questions, both demos were unnerving. The queries and prompts that Google used on stage bear no resemblance to the questions I typed into the search bar. My search queries often sound like toddlers talking. (I usually follow Reddit as well, so I can get answers from non-SEO content factories.) Bald Dennis BlackBerry movie actor names and more. When looking for something to write about his 2022 earnings for the peloton, Site:theverge.com finds the peloton his McCarthy ship metaphor. We rarely search for things like what to do in Paris on weekends. I wouldn’t even ask Google that.

To be honest, when I look at any kind of generative AI, I don’t know what to do. I can look at countless demos and still the blank windows mock me. It’s like I’m back in second grade, with a grumpy teacher calling me for a question I don’t know the answer to. If you actually ask for something, the results are laughably bad and will take longer to look good than it would take to do it yourself.

My spouse, on the other hand, fell in love with AI like a fish out of water. After the bet, I watched them play with his ChatGPT for a good hour. What struck me most was how different prompts and queries are. Mine was short, unrestricted and wide. My spouse left the AI ​​little room for interpretation. They said you have to hold it in your hand. You have to give them exactly what they need. Their commands and queries are very specific and long, often containing reference links and data sets. But even they have to rephrase their prompts and queries over and over to get exactly what they’re looking for.

The SGE snapshot also prompts you about what to ask next. Image: Google

This is just ChatGPT. Google is pitching it one step further. Duet AI aims to pull contextual data from emails and documents and intuitively understand what you need (which is funny because half the time you don’t even know what you need). SGE is designed to answer questions for which there is no correct answer and to predict what will be asked next. For this more intuitive AI to work, the programmer needs to make her AI aware of the questions it should ask the user, so that the user can ask the right question. This means that programmers need to know what questions they want the user to answer before asking them. Thinking about it makes my head hurt.

Be careful not to get too philosophical. You might say that life is all about finding the right questions to ask. For me, the most frustrating thing about the AI ​​era is that no one seems to know what they really want from AI. Google claims that’s the case with everything it showed on stage at I/O. OpenAI thinks chatbots. Microsoft thinks this is a really horny chatbot. But whenever we talk about AI with the public these days, the question everyone wants answered is simple. How will AI change and affect my life?

The problem is that no one, not even a bot, has a good answer to that yet. And until everyone takes the time to rewire their brains to be more fluent with AI, I don’t think we’ll get a satisfying answer.

