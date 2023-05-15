Character.AI and Google Cloud work together





Character.AI, a full-stack conversational artificial intelligence (AI) platform that empowers consumers to access their own deeply personalized superintelligence, today announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud, We chose Google Cloud as our preferred cloud infrastructure for building and training advanced AI models. Advanced inference and improved accuracy.

The field of generative AI, especially large language models (LLMs), has made remarkable progress in recent months, transforming AI by serving as the foundational model that outperforms previous algorithms on most natural language and text generation tasks. has been proven to result in .

Also read: The Bullwhip Effect in Supply Chains

Character.AI uses Google Cloud’s generative AI and LLM infrastructure to serve the needs of a rapidly growing community of creators. Character.AI combines unique AI capabilities with those of Google Cloud to inspire imagination, discovery, and understanding to improve customer experiences.

As part of the partnership, Character.AI will use Google Cloud’s Tensor Processor Units (TPUs) to make LLM training and inference faster and more efficient. Google Cloud TPU is purpose-built to accelerate AI training and inference, accelerating the most compute-intensive workloads with over 100 petaflops of performance in a single pod.

By leveraging Google Cloud TPU, Character.AI will benefit from the same reliable, secure, and scalable infrastructure that powers Google Search, YouTube, and other Google services. Character.AI will also employ Google Cloud’s new A3 VMs running on NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs. This combination will allow the customer to tackle any AI workload with speed and flexibility, offering the customer options between his TPU and GPU to meet their needs.

Character.AI CEO Noam Shazeer said: “As we continue our growth trajectory, working with AI technology from Google Cloud was a natural choice, as it allows us to rapidly scale our computing power to deliver new capabilities to millions of users. It is now.”

Character.AI currently uses Google Cloud for its core infrastructure and leverages AlloyDB, Google Cloud’s PostgreSQL-compatible database, to improve operational uptime, speed, and flexibility. Looking ahead, Character.AI will soon introduce Google Cloud Spanner, a highly available and high performance database, to expand the service to additional regions.

Also read: Uncovering Potential Artificial Intelligence Drift for Enterprises

“We provide Google Cloud’s industry-leading infrastructure, Google foundation models, and AI tools to companies across industries, enabling them to build the future of AI creatively, reliably, and at scale.” , training and deployment,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. “Character.AI’s cutting-edge conversational AI technology is creating entirely new opportunities to transform the way we interact with AI systems. I am excited.”

Character.AI was founded by Noam Shazeer and Daniel De Freitas, the world’s leading experts in conversational AI. Noam’s work to date has been central to the current revolution in LLM, and Daniel’s work is related to building his NLP and deep learning programs at scale. By combining the expertise of both companies with cutting-edge technology from Google Cloud, Character.AI will be able to scale up and bring this intelligence to consumers around the world at scale.

Check out the NewEnterprisetalk podcast. Follow Google News Enterprisetalk News for other updates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://enterprisetalk.com/news/character-ai-and-google-cloud-collaborate-to-build-the-next-generation-of-conversational-ai/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos