Google is using AI to change the way you search. It could transform the web. | work





Mountain View, Calif. Google is fundamentally changing the way we search.

Here at the company’s campus in the heart of Silicon Valley on Wednesday, executives took to the stage to tout the company’s latest developments in artificial intelligence, most notably by generating unique results. That said, it will begin responding directly to departmental search queries. The move is feared by publishers and bloggers as it could transform the Internet as we know it.

This change won’t affect all search results, it will be small at first, specifically for registered users. But this marks a big shift for the company, which will create its own content from sources on the web, rather than linking, quoting and abridged from other websites as it has for the last 20 years. This accelerates the AI ​​race without compromising their own $280 billion a year business model and without compromising the sprawling ecosystem of publishers, bloggers and other human content creators they rely on. It’s a dangerous balancing act for a tech giant trying to catch up. Block traffic from Google search for survival.

Kathy Edwards, Google’s vice president of engineering, said in an interview ahead of the announcement that chatbots aren’t just built into the search experience. Are we really thinking every step of the way about how to incorporate these generative AI technologies into the existing products that users know and love today? How do you make things stronger?

Using AI to generate answers to search questions has been a hot topic since late last year when OpenAI released its ChatGPT chatbot. The bot was so good at answering complex questions on a myriad of topics that some technology leaders, analysts and investors called it a deadly threat to Google’s massive search business. . Microsoft quickly incorporated ChatGPT into its search engine, Bing, but investors are pressuring Google to do the same, which could lose market share if it doesn’t keep pace with its biggest rival. I predict that there will be

At the same time, the talk of replacing search results with AI-generated answers is disrupting the world of people who make a living writing content and building websites. If chatbots take over the role of helping people find useful information, what will motivate how-to guides, travel bloggers, and recipe writers?

ChatGPT came along and everyone was like, ‘Oh man, this is going to put people out of work. Will Nichols said. He spent years building his business online writing tutorials and blogs for photographers.

AI without emotions

Google claims that its approach takes all these concerns into account and is much more nuanced than what its competitors are doing.

In a demonstration last week and a presentation at Wednesday’s annual developer conference, Google executives showed off the new version of search. The system generates its own answers, but checks the accuracy of the answers against live websites. Also, these links are posted directly next to the generated text, making it easier for users to click on the links. For questions about sensitive topics like health, finances, or hot political issues, the bot won’t write an answer at all, instead returning a news article or a link to his website.

While Google’s conversational chatbot, Bard, and other company-issued bots uniquely understand and return information from trillions of trained phrases, the new search AI will be able to interpret Google’s search results and search results. It is based more directly on based information. Web, said Edwards.

This search bot has no name, the company simply calls it an unforgettable search-generated experience (SGE), and it has no personality. Generative AI chatbots have shown that they can take on bizarre personalities if they go in certain directions, and Google is trying to prevent such things by putting strict guardrails on bots that curb their creativity. We have worked hard to prevent this from happening.

Edwards said he does not intend to discuss his feelings.

As the company moves forward, Google CEO Sundar Pichai has expressed concerns about AI technology.

Generative AI could fuel misinformation campaigns, and the rapid pace of AI development means that less likely societies can be fully prepared for whatever the technology throws at them. , Pichai said in an interview with 60 Minutes in April. But the level of discussion and criticism is good, he said, indicating that people are working to avoid potential dangers before the technology becomes more prevalent.

In all of its AI announcements over the past few months, Google has repeatedly said it’s being bold and responsible.

At Wednesday’s event, the company’s head of social technology, James Manica, acknowledged there is tension between those two goals.

Manika showed off a Google tool that takes a video, translates it into another language, and changes the speaker’s mouth movements to make it look like they’re actually speaking the new language.

You can see how incredibly beneficial this is, but some of the same underlying technology could be used by bad actors to generate deepfakes, Manika said. .

Tools powered by AI

Google will also add tags to images in Google searches if you know the image was computer-generated rather than an actual photo, making it easy to see when an image first appeared on the web. I am making it possible. Misinformation researchers already take advantage of Google’s reverse image search to see if an image is old or new and where it came from, but the new tool will allow regular search users to do the same. It’s meant to be easy to do.

On Wednesday, the company also announced that it will be building more AI into productivity tools like Gmail, Google Docs and Google Sheets, and showed off a new language model called PaLM 2. Language models are the foundation of new AI products, and Google models are embedded in 25 products, including search AI. Google also announced new hardware such as foldable phones.

The AI ​​system will automatically include ads in answers if it determines the search is commercial in nature, catering to the millions of advertisers who pay companies to display their products in search results. increase.

The move is a big start for Google, as the company’s technology creates its own answers, but it’s the extensive work the company has done over the years to migrate the way search results are displayed from the original 10 blue link format. is part of an ongoing change.

Over the years, Google has borrowed content in the form of featured snippets and knowledge boxes, especially from websites that link to Wikipedia. Microsoft’s Bing uses the same technique, and Microsoft’s search results often look even messier than Google’s.

The practice has created tensions with publishers, some of whom say the search giant is stealing their content and making it less likely that people will click through to their sites. Google says the feature makes searching more convenient for the general public, and that despite the change, the amount of traffic sent to other websites continues to grow.

But a new search chatbot takes that practice to a new level. Not only do they provide full-blown answers that the author of blog posts, Wikipedia, and how-to websites has already taken the time to write, but the AI ​​is trained on many of his websites as well. A Google spokesperson and executives declined to say what specific data their bots are trained on, but the large-scale language models behind the technology typically It’s trained on trillions of words and phrases gleaned from social media, news websites, blogs, and code databases across the web.

It feels a little like plagiarism. According to photographer Nichols, the bot is breaking into our site, scraping content and extracting it in its own words. When Google first showed off its chatbot technology at an event in February, it used the example of a question about the best constellations to look for when stargazing. Once the bot generated an answer at the top of the search results page, it pushed down a human-written article on Nichols’ site Nature TTL explaining which constellations photographers should look for.

Google unveiled Wednesday’s search AI, which has changed since its demo in February, with executives claiming the company’s approach makes thoughtful use of new technology while promoting human-made websites. . According to Edwards, the company’s research shows that users still want to visit external websites to hear what others think.

AI can provide insights, they said, but we strongly believe that basically what people really want is to see information from other people.

