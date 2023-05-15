Strong Earnings of Innovative Listed Companies Drive Economic Growth





Staff walk in front of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, September 21, 2020. [Photo/Xinhua]

Beijing China’s listed innovation-led companies reported solid sales and profit growth in 2022 along with increased R&D spending, showing potential to drive economic growth in the country’s new stage of development.

Market data shows that revenue and net profit growth for these companies has outpaced overall expansion. Last year, net profits of companies listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s science and technology innovation board rose 6% year-on-year to 113.59 billion yuan ($16.35 billion), according to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

According to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, the net profit of companies participating in the Nasdaq-style ChiNext board was 241.76 billion yuan, up 11 percent year-on-year. The profits of 191 companies (mainly small and medium enterprises) listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange increased by 12.17% from 2021.

Analysts say innovation is the driving force behind the companies’ impressive performance, with R&D spending also rising at a faster pace than last year’s 5,079 listed Chinese companies combined.

According to the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the R&D spending of companies participating in science and technology innovation committees averaged 16% of turnover, up 3 percentage points year-on-year. The Beijing Stock Exchange announced that companies on the Beijing Stock Exchange have increased their research and development staff by 13.34%.

Zhang Ping, a researcher at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said, “Continuous R&D investment has contributed to the business expansion of listed companies, and green transformation and digital transformation have made significant contributions.” It boosted earnings and pricing power, he added.

In addition to research and development efforts, innovative companies also have at their disposal refinancing and incentive stock options, analysts say, providing a critical resource for long-term growth.

Further expansion of innovative enterprises is in line with China’s economic priorities in the new stage of development, mainly because they play an increasingly important role in driving the economy.

The Political Bureau meeting of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China in late April emphasized the need to strengthen the foundations of independence and strength in the field of science and technology, and the meeting of the Central Financial and Economic Commission on May 5 focused on scientific and technological innovation. He called for institutional arrangements to secure prime status for companies.

Chinese enterprises have witnessed the impact of scientific and technological innovation on industrial development. According to market data, in 2022, the value-added output of 889 listed high-tech companies will increase by 9.4% year-on-year, surpassing the average of 4.9% for all listed companies.

Innovation-driven companies can also contribute to China’s repeated commitments to build a modern industrial system supported by a real economy. To this end, the May 5 meeting will focus on exploiting the opportunities presented by the new scientific and technological revolution, promoting the efficient aggregation of global innovation factors, promoting the intelligent, green and integrated development of industry, etc. called for a series of actions.

According to the Beijing Stock Exchange, about 80% of the funds raised by the Beijing Stock Exchange in 2022 were put into cutting-edge areas such as the green and low-carbon sector, digital economy, high-end equipment manufacturing and new materials.

Kaiyuan Securities analyst Sun Jinju said, “Science and technology innovation and emerging industries on the back of the continuous influx of R&D funds are enhancing the independence of the industrial chain and promoting the high-quality development of the real economy. ‘ said.

Xinhua News Agency

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202305/15/WS6461857ba310b6054fad2e8c.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos