Google: Two Huge Items You May Have Missed in Q1 (Hint: Not AI) (NASDAQ:GOOG)

The market breathed a sigh of relief recently as earnings from big tech companies were stronger than expected.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), and even Amazon (AMZN) have all avoided major losses, as you can see below.

Data from YCharts

Since the debut of OpenAI’s generative chatbot ChatGPT, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) have been a hot topic.

In fact, Alphabet’s earnings call mentioned AI 49 times (really!), making it the subject of analysts’ first two questions.

So why now? After all, these companies have spent billions of dollars developing, integrating, and using AI and ML tools over the years. ChatGPT’s debut brought the technology into the spotlight, and his billion dollar investment by Microsoft kicked off the battle to make Bing a legitimate competitor to Google search.

Many believe that AI will transform society in the same way that the Internet did. Technology companies cannot afford to look unprepared or left behind. Alphabet quickly introduced its own generative chatbot, Bard, detailed other efforts, and merged its existing AI research team to form DeepMind.

This technology race is crucial to Alphabet’s future, but the near-term hype will inevitably wane as mainstream media shifts. Transformation takes time.

Meanwhile, Google’s first quarter had big news for investors right now.

Let’s take a look at two items that seem to grab attention.

#1: Focus on Efficiency

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai promised to improve the company’s efficiency by 20% in a 2022 speech.

Revenue surged during the pandemic, prompting Alphabet to spend more. Total operating costs and expenses increased by 63% between 2019 and 2022, as shown below.

Data Source: Alphabet. Chart by author.

The number of employees will almost double to over 190,000 by the end of 2022, as shown in the chart below.

Data from YCharts

Headcount isn’t the only factor driving costs up, but it’s a big one. The growth seen in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic is not sustainable, nor is the bold spending.

Efficiency should be addressed by administrators for two reasons:

Financial performance Organizational agility.financial efficiency

Alphabet’s 2021 operating profit margin climbed to more than 30% as sales surged 41%. But growth is back on the planet again, the economy is in trouble, and operating margins are declining as you can see below.

Data from YCharts

Google reported $2.6 billion in expenses related to its cost-cutting plans in the first quarter, including $2 billion in severance payments and $560 million in office space savings.

After removing these one-off charges, operating margin returns to above 28%. This is a small sign that the rationalization plan may succeed.

organizational agility

Google seemed tripped when ChatGPT took the country by storm. They quickly underscored their efforts, but there is a perception that it is lagging behind.

For businesses, more is not always better. Too many cooks in the kitchen slow down decision making and reduce overall execution.

Airbnb (ABNB) is a great example of how successful a company can be by focusing on core outcomes and efficiency.

The pandemic has devastated Airbnb’s revenue, forcing the company to streamline. Airbnb’s revenue is up 75% from 2019, but it still has 5% fewer employees as of Q4 2022. As a result, Airbnb will be profitable on a GAAP basis for the first time in 2022, with excellent operating margins and excellent free cash flow. This is great for young growth companies.

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky said on the company’s fourth quarter earnings call:

A very interesting thing happened regarding the number of employees. So in 2020 we had to make a very difficult decision to become a smaller, more focused company. And the obvious result is more efficiency and improved profitability. However, there were less obvious results. What ended up happening was that fewer people attended meetings and people moved much faster. And we focus all of our top talent and assign them to just a few issues.

Google competes with Microsoft in search and AI, so it can’t afford to be wronged again. Being agile and responsive is key.

#2: Is Google Cloud Profitable?

Hmm, it’s complicated. But let’s not miss the forest discussing trees.

Investors and pundits have been watching Google Cloud’s road to operating profitability closely. For some history, check out this article I recently published.

Great news! As you can see below, the Google Cloud segment reported operating profit for the first time in the first quarter.

Data Source: Alphabet. Chart by author.

But it’s not that simple (isn’t it?).

Alphabet changed its accounting estimates for depreciation of servers and network equipment, extending their useful lives from four to six years. This reduced operating expenses by $988 million in the quarter. Perhaps a large part of it hit the Google Cloud division, pushing its operating profit into the black.

Many debate whether this is progress or just a gimmick to make the results look better. But this is not the point.

Importantly, depreciation was a non-cash expense and the change was positive in operating income. This reveals that the Google Cloud segment has significantly increased his EBITDA and operating cash flow. That’s important positive news.

Is Google stock a buy?

Alphabet reported a strong first quarter with 3% revenue growth driven by 28% growth in Google Cloud. Operating profit and earnings per share declined, which was expected given inflation and the one-time charges discussed above.

The company is a cash flow machine with operating cash flow of $23.5 billion in the quarter. Share buybacks increased to his $14.6 billion in the first quarter, and recently he had another $70 billion (about 5% of market capitalization) approved.

Despite Microsoft’s desperate efforts over ChatGPT, it doesn’t look like Google Search will be supplanted anytime soon. Alphabet has its own AI initiative and an excellent research team at DeepMind. The cloud still has a long way to go, and YouTube is gaining much-needed momentum under new leadership.

Valuations are still below historical averages, as shown below.

Data from YCharts

Alphabets’ focus on efficiency, tremendous cash generation, and a renewed urgency to innovate make it a solid long-term investment.

