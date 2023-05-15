



B&H Photo Video sells Google Pixel Buds Pro True Wireless Active Noise Canceling Bluetooth Earbuds in various colors starting at $134.99. shipping fee is free.

Available colors:

Active Noise Cancellation by Silent Seal Custom 11 mm speaker drivers and volume EQ Up to 11 hours listening time or up to 31 hours playtime with charging case Transparency mode lets you hear outside sounds in real time You can ask Google for directions, reply to text messages, control your music hands-free, and more when crossing the street. Beamforming mics, voice accelerometers, and a windproof mesh cover ensure clear calls, even in noisy environments. Easily switch between compatible devices. So you can go from listening to music on your phone to making calls on your laptop Water resistant

