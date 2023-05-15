Rishi Snacks Are Not Tech Fellows – POLITICO





London Rishi Snack has drunk Silicon Valley’s Kool-Aid, but the British prime minister remains a die-hard investor.

Since becoming a political figurehead as Britain’s Chief Chancellor of the Exchequer in February 2020, Mr Sunak has been called Britain’s first fellow tech politician.

He’s often photographed wearing tech gadgets like the 180 Smart Mag, but he’s also a Peloton bike enthusiast whose streaming workouts have become a cult following during the COVID-19 lockdown. gained popularity.

He once boasted that studying at Stanford University, an elite California school whose alumni include Google co-founder Larry Page and Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings, changed his life. Stanford teaches us to think bigger, he said on The Twenty Minute VC podcast in 2021. There he also met his wife Akshata Murthy, the daughter of the founder of the Indian multinational IT company Infosys.

Sunak’s budget is packed with innovation-friendly fiscal policies, from tax cuts for cloud computing to multi-million pounds for Britain’s new Agency for Advanced Research and Inventions, known as ARIA.

No prime minister has been more personally committed to technology and innovation, said Dom Harras, executive director of the lobby group Digital Economy Coalition, but this represents a major shift, and the tech ecosystem has made it clear. He acknowledged and said he was grateful.

But ministers and officials who worked closely with Sunak said that while his enthusiasm for technology was clear to everyone, he was ultimately a money-making man, and he took Silicon Valley thinking to Whitehall. His efforts to bring it in have had mixed results.

He is an investor rather than an entrepreneur. A former minister who worked directly with Sunak, speaking on condition of anonymity, said he was working at a hedge fund, not starting a startup, and that’s all you need to know. He always thinks only of cost-effectiveness.

And while expectations were high for science and technology, his first few months as prime minister were disappointing. His ministers arrogantly talk about Britain becoming a tech powerhouse, but its disastrous policies reduce this to a mere political slogan, inventor and entrepreneur James Dyson told The Times on Saturday. wrote in a letter to In the UK, Dyson is currently facing soaring corporate taxes (the disappearance of the R&D tax credit) and a crippling shortage of qualified engineers.

Brexit balance sheet

Sunak started out as an analyst at US bank Goldman Sachs and was a partner at California hedge fund Celem Partners before entering politics.

His support for leaving the EU in the 2016 referendum speaks to the mindset of investors, said a former government adviser who now works in the tech industry.

Since moving to Downing Street, Sunak has been a strong proponent of a new visa system for global talent.Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images

The former adviser, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said many tech founders took Brexit as a personal insult. In 2018, a number of prominent technologists, including Martha Lane Fox, founder of LastMinutes.com and Jimmy Wales, founder of Wikipedia, signed a letter calling for a second referendum on the UK’s membership of the EU. bottom.

By contrast, Brexit was backed by prominent hedge fund managers such as Crispin O’Day and Michael Hintze.

The former adviser added that there were many people in the private equity world who supported Brexit and who were also very supportive financially.

Sunak, who by 2016 was a politician rather than a banker, publicly advocated for Britain to leave the EU to regain control of Britain’s immigration policy, but was key to the decision to support Brexit. He also pointed out that it was his own professional experience. He said his business experience convinced UK companies that they could grow in new markets such as the US, India and Brazil.

Since moving to Downing Street, Mr Sunak has been a strong advocate for a new visa scheme for global talent and an alternative to freedom of movement within the European Union, where the UK left the EU as part of Brexit. I have long pointed out that .

Silicon Valley is very envious of that and really wants a visa system very similar to the one he introduced, the former adviser said.

A spokesman for the prime minister said he wanted to help innovative companies create jobs and grow the economy. From using Brexit’s freedom to set its own regulations to investing his 900 million in next generation computing technology, [the prime minister] The spokesperson added that they are passionate about working with innovative companies to unlock opportunities and progress across the UK.

understand the investment

Since taking office, Sunak has tried to bring a bit of startup culture to government. It didn’t always pay off.

In a 2021 Twenty Minute VC interview, he discussed his ambition to create a startup Treasury mindset of doing things a little differently, allowing a small team of officials from all corners of the Treasury to pitch. An ambitious solution to the problem that introduced a hackson-style event to

Sunaks’ flagship Help to Grow: Digital plan promises to advise small businesses on how technology can help them grow, and in 2021 it hopes to be around for the very long term. It was defended, but closed in February due to declining sales. Offers that provide companies with helpful advice and vouchers to purchase new software exceeded expectations.

Since taking office, Sunak has tried to bring a bit of startup culture to government.Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images

Alex Thomas, program director at the Institute of Government think tank, said Sunak brought a more management consultant approach to government, setting clear goals, assembling teams to achieve them, and working toward them. That’s not a bad thing, he added, if it means continuously maintaining . account.

But Thomas cautioned that talk about the startup spirit could become cliche, a way of thinking about reigning without a difficult (and often time-consuming) transplant.

Snack’s Whitehall’s latest innovation, the restructuring of government departments to create a new Department of Science, Innovation and Technology, is divided. Some in the tech industry have welcomed the move, believing it would give them a stronger voice in government, but one civil society lobbyist quipped that Mr. Sunak had set up a tech industry group at the heart of government.

One official who has worked with the ministry questioned whether it has the resources and capacity to carry out the broad policy agenda given to it. It was launched in February with a rapid succession of announcements, but it is said that it is necessary to put the strategy document into action in the future.

A second former minister, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, said Sunak is a technology evangelist but sees technology primarily as a way to make government more cost-effective and more effective.

Meanwhile, the former adviser quoted above said Sunak approached policymaking with a private equity mindset.

When it comes to investing in deep technology and AI, [and] On the life sciences side, investors need to read a lot of academic papers. He may not be a techie, but given his work ethic, he says he understands the more academic perspective behind AI development.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Sunak read the scientific papers of the chief scientific adviser and chief medical adviser in detail before discussing the lockdown decision, according to government officials at the time. It was clear from the fact that it was said that

Taming a giant giant

One of the biggest tech tests yet for the prime minister will be his approach to artificial intelligence. With tools like ChatGPT going mainstream and generative AI making headlines this year, politicians are questioning how generative AI will be regulated.

The prime minister took a light-hearted approach to the technology and was keen to defend the financial rewards. At the cabinet meeting last November, Mr. Sunak emphasized the importance of artificial intelligence as an emerging field with the power to change our daily lives, and No.10 noted that the benefits of AI have also been discussed. enthusiastically emphasized. More recently, at a Cabinet meeting last month, GCHQ Chief Jeremy Fleming briefed his Cabinet on the risks posed by the technology.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

By contrast, U.S. President Joe Biden earlier this month met with heads of artificial intelligence giants including Microsoft and Alphabet Inc.’s Google, warning them they needed to make sure their products were safe before launching them.

But colleagues say Snack’s stance on big-tech regulation has always been nuanced.

The first former minister quoted above said he supports an online safety bill aimed at regulating digital content, but believes digital content is a moral issue rather than a technical issue. .

Another former government adviser who observed the positions of ministers at the time said Mr. Sunak bowed to other big tech battles during his premiership, such as plans to regulate new digital competition. .

As the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumer Bill passed through his chamber as Prime Minister, Big Tech lost the battle over the extent of the appeals mechanism in the proposed legislation.

I support the growth of the digital industry, but believe that only well-functioning markets can achieve prosperity in the UK’s digital economy, said Sunak, who supported the bill during last year’s Conservative leadership election. said when he swore Microsoft last month accused the UK’s existing competitive regime of being bad for the country after it was blocked from buying US game company Activision.

Mr. Sunak may have been blinded by the bright lights of the American West Coast, but as a former banker who now heads a British plc, he is a pragmatist who doesn’t put profits first.

Tom Bristow contributed to the report.

Correction: This article has been updated to correct the Larry Page title.

