Android 14 automatically makes Google Photos brighter and more realistic





At last week’s Google I/O developer conference, the Android 14 preview was shockingly absent. But what Google announced was a feature called Ultra HDR. Compatible apps on Android devices running Android 14 will now be able to display photos in a wider range of colors and brightness. And since the supporting technology to run Ultra HDR is already on flagship Android phones, as long as you update your device to the latest Android build in August, you’ll be able to take advantage of this new feature on your phone. .

Ultra HDR images are brighter, more realistic and colorful

According to Forbes, Ultra HDR will be supported in the Google Photos app. Third-party app developers will have to decide for themselves whether they want to support this technology, but Adobe makes it easy for most popular apps to include Ultra HDR support. I have. The technology works by adding an extra layer of information called a gain map to standard his JPEG images.

Comparison of standard dynamic range and Ultra HDR images on the left

According to Adobe, the patent describes how to create a gain map and how to save the gain map to a standard JPEG file, which can be used to create “images optimized for high dynamic range (HDR) displays. have brighter highlights and more detailed shadows, resulting in more realism and greater impact.” adds that there is Adobe explains why this issue occurs. “There are several reasons, including the different capabilities of HDR displays and the different tone mapping methods implemented in software and platforms. A gain map “combines both standard dynamic range (SDR) and HDR renditions in a single image, and transitions between the two when displayed.” dynamically interpolate” would be the solution to this problem. Ultra HDR technology is backward compatible and does not support technology that can display images in SDR. You can see the difference in the Google image embedded in this article. The left side is an SDR photo and the right side is a brighter and more vivid Ultra HDR image. Google told app developers on the Android Developers Blog, “If an app chooses to use an HDR UI for its activity window, rendering these images in HDR in the UI is automatically done by the framework. I will…” he said.

Ultra HDR will be rolling out to users testing the Android 14 beta soon.

Google’s Ultra HDR announcement is only for jpeg images, but nothing prevents Apple from implementing the same technology to the iPhone’s HEIC format. Ultra HDR

It will be rolled out to Android 14 beta testers soon.

The Android 14 beta program has been buggy and confusing, but the recently released Android 14 beta 2 was a big step forward, and we expect the beta program to enter platform stability next month. This means that the internal and external APIs are complete, and so is the behavior on the app side. When it comes to platform stability, most developers focus on “compatibility testing and quality.”

Still, you shouldn’t install Android 14 Beta on your daily driver. If you need early access to Pixel 4a (5G) or newer, visit the Android Beta website (google.com/android/beta) or tap this link. Once on the Beta Program website, click on the square labeled “View Qualifying Devices”. You’ll see a picture of your Pixel model, with an opt-in button below it. Tap it and follow the instructions. A few minutes later[設定]>[システム]>[システムアップデート]to update your phone. Please note that you will not be able to exit the Beta Program early without erasing the data from your device. Once the final version of Android 14 is installed on your Pixel, you can exit the beta program without penalty for a limited time. Also, back up your data before downloading beta software.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.phonearena.com/news/android-14-brighter-colorful-pictures_id147508 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos