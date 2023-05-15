Innovating in Singapore: A CIO’s Perspective





After nearly three years of enabling remote work, securing business operations and boosting productivity levels, forward-thinking CIOs are spearheading Singapore’s transformation agenda.

Leveraging a once-in-a-career opportunity, IT leaders are building new strategies to accelerate their digital potential, reflecting their board’s ambition to create competitive differentiation in 2023 and beyond. I’m here.

According to State of the CIO 2023 survey results, 90% of CIOs say their roles are becoming more digital and innovation focused.

But such ambitions should be treated with caution as CIOs lay the groundwork for innovation in Singapore in an environment of legacy systems, outdated thinking, talent shortages and rising threat levels.

While the level of uncertainty in the current operating environment is evident and companies are not aware of any substantive direct impact at this time, some companies are taking a ‘cautious’ approach to investing, while others are ‘essential’. There are also companies who think that it is.

Cautious observers see new investment as lagging. On the other hand, those who consider it essential have an obligation to change as their business model is being disrupted.

build on success

Although the pandemic elevated IT’s status within the organization, it was the IT department’s swift action that kept the business running.

The move to digital has also accelerated decision-making across the enterprise, making decisions in days instead of months.

Companies’ risk appetite has also increased, as the risk of not adopting technology could cause the business to cease to function altogether.

Technology budgets are also on the rise, with 58% of APAC CIOs expecting a budget increase in 2023, according to the 2023 CIO Survey (APAC), with a further 32% expecting it to remain unchanged from the previous year.

XXXXXXXX of VMWare said, “We continue to see the interest in innovation across the organization continuing from last year.” “But what’s interesting is where this innovation is happening. For some it’s innovation in simplification, for others it’s innovation in disruption.”

Understand the current situation and create value from your investment

Decision-making processes have been accelerated and many investments made during the pandemic, so there is an activity to “take inventory” of purchases and extract value from past purchases, whether hardware, software or services. .

In some cases, this makes the environment more complex and requires companies to step back and evaluate.

Simplification

A recurring theme is the need to simplify, whether it’s applications or infrastructure. The premise is that the simpler the structure, the easier it will be to manage.

“This is easier said than done, with 73% of businesses using more than one cloud,” said XXXX. He continued, “Combining and integrating on-premises, public he cloud, private he cloud and edge is key to moving forward and deploying architectures that not only work but also enable innovation. ‘ continues.

However, this is also the area Asia Pacific CIOs see as their greatest challenge, with 42% citing the top skills needed to support digital business initiatives where technology integration/adoption is underway. (2023 CIO Survey (APAC)). IT/Cloud Architecture at 33%.

overcome challenges

“Finding the right partner will be key. As organizations struggle to find the right and affordable talent they need to continue to innovate, they need a partner who can share the load and provide expertise. It will be important to introduce.” XXXXXX said. “We have worked with many organizations to help them overcome the challenges they face.

Our top five areas of concern are 1) risks related to security, data or privacy issues. 2) Inconsistent infrastructure in APIs, databases, networks and security. 3) the need to hire or maintain new specialized skills to support the public cloud; 4) Ability to manage/optimize spending. 5) Increased complexity due to policies governing individual environments. “

Innovation and Modernization: What is Appetite?

The appetite for innovation is growing in Singapore, but the drivers of change are mixed. From strategic organizational changes where decentralization strategies necessitate the division of businesses, to fundamental changes in technology such as the move to electric vehicles, and the implications for developing new ecosystems.

New digital revenue models are also on the rise, with more organizations “white labeling” their platforms and licensing their use to other companies. This has also enabled Singapore companies to expand into other regions.

“A good example is the Informatics Academy. We have worked together to modernize our IT infrastructure to better connect, secure and coordinate operations between our global campuses in Singapore and the UK. I said XXXX.

The quest for generative AI is happening in most organizations with projects in progress, looking at where and how it can be deployed. Its use remains a concern, especially regarding security and ethics. But the power of this tool excites most companies.

The challenge is to develop a strategy for embedding generative AI within your organization and transform your organization to take full advantage of the potential that exists in your changing business processes.

The ability to use generative AI to explore behind enterprise firewalls and integrate disparate data sources is a highly interesting area and is considered a disruptive technology. Clearly, organizations that can deploy, embed, and change to harness the power of generative AI are well positioned for the uncertain times ahead.

Innovation is happening in Singapore.

